Ellie Goulding Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15+ shows in Europe and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2023

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding added 2023 tour dates.

Three new November shows are planned in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These special performances are the first time Goulding has ever performed live with an orchestra, according to a post on her social media. Previously, the singer announced headlining European shows in October and November.

Ellie Goulding Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 16
Ellie Goulding at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Ellie Goulding All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 16
Ellie Goulding at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 18
Ellie Goulding at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Ellie Goulding at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Ellie Goulding at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Ellie Goulding at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Ellie Goulding at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Ellie Goulding at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Ellie Goulding at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Oct 28
Ellie Goulding at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Oct 30
Ellie Goulding at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Oct 31
Ellie Goulding at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 2
Ellie Goulding at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 6
Ellie Goulding at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Nov 7
Ellie Goulding at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Nov 16
Ellie Goulding at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 20
Ellie Goulding at Davies Symphony Hall
Davies Symphony Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 22
Ellie Goulding at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA
When do Ellie Goulding 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the New York City show is FRESH. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ellie Goulding on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ellie Goulding's Zumic artist page.

Ellie Goulding
Electropop Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Synth Pop
Ellie Goulding
