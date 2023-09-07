Ellie Goulding Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding added 2023 tour dates.

Three new November shows are planned in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These special performances are the first time Goulding has ever performed live with an orchestra, according to a post on her social media. Previously, the singer announced headlining European shows in October and November.

Ellie Goulding All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ellie Goulding 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the New York City show is FRESH. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ellie Goulding on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

