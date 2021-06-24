Elton John Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elton John — one of music's most legendary and exciting entertainers — has planned to retire from touring after a massive world tour. This week, Elton announced more shows for Europe and North America from May into November of 2022. Two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will celebrate Elton's spectacular performance at the venue in 1975. More dates in Australia will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour started in 2018, and followed his Final Curtain tour of 2015 when he said he wanted to play fewer concerts. After a Vegas residency and limited concerts, what was once announced to be a three-year tour will be rolling into 2023, with eight years, 300+ concerts, and five continents in the rear view. It's a function of Elton's passion in addition to concert-goers' demand to see him. So, even after the COVID pandemic, the rocket man is still standing to play your song. He's not going to go breaking your heart — but please do the right thing and get fully vaccinated before attending any large gatherings! Philadelphia freedom comes with sacrifice. I guess that's why they call it the blues.
When do Elton John 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardmembers. Fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Elton John Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 25
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 1
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 2
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 5
Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
Mar 6
Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
Jul 23
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Elton John All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 1
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Sep 3
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Sep 4
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Sep 7
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Sep 8
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Sep 11
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 12
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 14
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 17
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 18
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 21
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
Sep 22
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
Sep 25
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Sep 26
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Sep 28
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Sep 30
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Oct 2
Olympiahalle
München, BY, Germany
Oct 5
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 6
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 8
SAP Arena
Mannheim, BW, Germany
Oct 10
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 12
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 13
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 16
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 17
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 22
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 23
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 30
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena)
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena)
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 4
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 6
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Dec 9
P&J Live
Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 10
P&J Live
Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 13
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 14
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Jan 21
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Jan 22
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Jan 25
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Jan 26
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Jan 29
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Jan 30
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 1
Rescheduled
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Feb 4
United Center
Chicago, IL
Feb 5
United Center
Chicago, IL
Feb 8
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Feb 9
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Feb 14
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 15
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 18
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 19
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 25
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 1
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 2
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 5
Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
Mar 6
Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
Mar 22
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 23
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 26
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Mar 30
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Apr 1
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 2
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 5
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 8
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Apr 12
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Apr 16
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Apr 19
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Apr 20
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Apr 23
Vystar Veterans Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Apr 28
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
May 27
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 29
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Germany
Jun 4
San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 7
CASA Arena Horsens
DK, Denmark
Jun 9
GelreDome
Arnhem, GE, Netherlands
Jun 11
Paris La Défense Aréna
Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jun 15
Carrow Road Stadium
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Anfield Stadium
United Kingdom
Jun 19
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Liberty Stadium
Plasmarl, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 18
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Jul 23
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 28
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Jul 30
Progressive Field
Cleveland, OH
Aug 5
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Sep 7
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
Carrier Dome
Syracuse, NY
Sep 18
Bank Of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
Sep 30
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Oct 2
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
Oct 21
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 29
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Nov 19
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 27
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 28
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, New Zealand
We recommend following Elton John on social media and signing up for the tour email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Elton John's Zumic artist page.