Elton John Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elton John — one of music's most legendary and exciting entertainers — has planned to retire from touring after a massive world tour. This week, Elton announced more shows for Europe and North America from May into November of 2022. Two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will celebrate Elton's spectacular performance at the venue in 1975. More dates in Australia will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour started in 2018, and followed his Final Curtain tour of 2015 when he said he wanted to play fewer concerts. After a Vegas residency and limited concerts, what was once announced to be a three-year tour will be rolling into 2023, with eight years, 300+ concerts, and five continents in the rear view. It's a function of Elton's passion in addition to concert-goers' demand to see him. So, even after the COVID pandemic, the rocket man is still standing to play your song. He's not going to go breaking your heart — but please do the right thing and get fully vaccinated before attending any large gatherings! Philadelphia freedom comes with sacrifice. I guess that's why they call it the blues.

When do Elton John 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardmembers. Fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elton John All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Elton John on social media and signing up for the tour email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

