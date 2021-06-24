View all results for 'alt'
Elton John Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour rolls on
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 24, 2021

Elton John — one of music's most legendary and exciting entertainers — has planned to retire from touring after a massive world tour. This week, Elton announced more shows for Europe and North America from May into November of 2022. Two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will celebrate Elton's spectacular performance at the venue in 1975. More dates in Australia will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour started in 2018, and followed his Final Curtain tour of 2015 when he said he wanted to play fewer concerts. After a Vegas residency and limited concerts, what was once announced to be a three-year tour will be rolling into 2023, with eight years, 300+ concerts, and five continents in the rear view. It's a function of Elton's passion in addition to concert-goers' demand to see him. So, even after the COVID pandemic, the rocket man is still standing to play your song. He's not going to go breaking your heart — but please do the right thing and get fully vaccinated before attending any large gatherings! Philadelphia freedom comes with sacrifice. I guess that's why they call it the blues.

When do Elton John 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardmembers. Fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elton John Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 22
Elton John
Elton John at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 23
Elton John
Elton John at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 25
Elton John
Elton John at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 1
Elton John
Elton John at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 2
Elton John
Elton John at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 5
Elton John
Elton John at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Mar 6
Elton John
Elton John at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Jul 23
Elton John
Elton John at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Elton John All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 1
Elton John
Elton John at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Sep 3
Elton John
Elton John at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Sep 4
Elton John
Elton John at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Sep 7
Elton John
Elton John at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Sep 8
Elton John
Elton John at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Sep 11
Elton John
Elton John at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 12
Elton John
Elton John at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 14
Elton John
Elton John at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 17
Elton John
Elton John at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 18
Elton John
Elton John at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 21
Elton John
Elton John at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Sep 22
Elton John
Elton John at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Sep 25
Elton John
Elton John at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Sep 26
Elton John
Elton John at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Sep 28
Elton John
Elton John at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Sep 30
Elton John
Elton John at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Oct 2
Elton John
Elton John at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
Oct 5
Elton John
Elton John at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 6
Elton John
Elton John at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 8
Elton John
Elton John at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, BW, Germany
Oct 10
Elton John
Elton John at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 12
Elton John
Elton John at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 13
Elton John
Elton John at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 16
Elton John
Elton John at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 17
Elton John
Elton John at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 22
Elton John
Elton John at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 23
Elton John
Elton John at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 30
Elton John
Elton John at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Elton John
Elton John at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Elton John
Elton John at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Elton John
Elton John at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Elton John
Elton John at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Elton John
Elton John at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Elton John
Elton John at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
Elton John
Elton John at M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena)
M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena) Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
Elton John
Elton John at M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena)
M&S Bank Arena (formerly Echo Arena) Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Elton John
Elton John at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
Elton John
Elton John at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 4
Elton John
Elton John at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 6
Elton John
Elton John at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Elton John
Elton John at P&J Live
P&J Live Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Elton John
Elton John at P&J Live
P&J Live Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Elton John
Elton John at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Elton John
Elton John at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 19
Elton John
Elton John at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jan 21
Elton John
Elton John at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jan 22
Elton John
Elton John at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jan 25
Elton John
Elton John at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jan 26
Elton John
Elton John at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jan 29
Elton John
Elton John at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jan 30
Elton John
Elton John at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 1
Elton John
Elton John at T-Mobile Center
Rescheduled
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 4
Elton John
Elton John at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Feb 5
Elton John
Elton John at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Feb 8
Elton John
Elton John at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Feb 9
Elton John
Elton John at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Feb 14
Elton John
Elton John at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 15
Elton John
Elton John at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 18
Elton John
Elton John at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 19
Elton John
Elton John at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 22
Elton John
Elton John at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 23
Elton John
Elton John at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 25
Elton John
Elton John at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 1
Elton John
Elton John at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 2
Elton John
Elton John at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 5
Elton John
Elton John at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Mar 6
Elton John
Elton John at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Mar 19
Elton John
Elton John at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Mar 22
Elton John
Elton John at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 23
Elton John
Elton John at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 26
Elton John
Elton John at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Elton John
Elton John at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 30
Elton John
Elton John at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Apr 1
Elton John
Elton John at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 2
Elton John
Elton John at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 5
Elton John
Elton John at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 8
Elton John
Elton John at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Apr 9
Elton John
Elton John at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Apr 12
Elton John
Elton John at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 13
Elton John
Elton John at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Apr 16
Elton John
Elton John at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Apr 19
Elton John
Elton John at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Apr 20
Elton John
Elton John at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Apr 23
Elton John
Elton John at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Apr 24
Elton John
Elton John at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 27
Elton John
Elton John at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 28
Elton John
Elton John at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
May 27
Elton John
Elton John at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 29
Elton John
Elton John at Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig Germany
Jun 4
Elton John
Elton John at San Siro
San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 7
Elton John
Elton John at CASA Arena Horsens
CASA Arena Horsens DK, Denmark
Jun 9
Elton John
Elton John at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, GE, Netherlands
Jun 11
Elton John
Elton John at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jun 15
Elton John
Elton John at Carrow Road Stadium
Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Elton John
Elton John at Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium United Kingdom
Jun 19
Elton John
Elton John at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Elton John
Elton John at Ashton Gate Stadium
Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Elton John
Elton John at Liberty Stadium
Liberty Stadium Plasmarl, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Elton John
Elton John at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jul 18
Elton John
Elton John at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Jul 23
Elton John
Elton John at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 28
Elton John
Elton John at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 30
Elton John
Elton John at Progressive Field
Progressive Field Cleveland, OH
Aug 5
Elton John
Elton John at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Sep 7
Elton John
Elton John at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
Elton John
Elton John at Carrier Dome
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Sep 16
Elton John
Elton John at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 18
Elton John
Elton John at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Sep 22
Elton John
Elton John at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Elton John
Elton John at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Sep 30
Elton John
Elton John at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Oct 2
Elton John
Elton John at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Oct 21
Elton John
Elton John at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 29
Elton John
Elton John at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Elton John
Elton John at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Nov 12
Elton John
Elton John at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Nov 19
Elton John
Elton John at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Elton John
Elton John at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jan 27
Elton John
Elton John at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 28
Elton John
Elton John at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand

We recommend following Elton John on social media and signing up for the tour email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Elton John's Zumic artist page.

1
921
artists
Elton John
genres
Classic Rock Pop Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Elton John
Elton John
seating chart