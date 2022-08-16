View all results for 'alt'
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

USA shows with Nick Lowe, NYC residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2022

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Ten newly planned shows are set at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City from February 9 to 22.

Costello is currently on a North American tour extending into September with Nick Lowe opening on select dates. Fun fact: Nick Lowe produced eight Elvis Costello albums and wrote "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding."

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elvis Costello Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 16
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 17
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 19
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 20
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 22
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Elvis Costello All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 19
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Freeman Stage At Bayside
The Freeman Stage At Bayside Selbyville, DE
Aug 23
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Aug 25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 27
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Aug 30
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 31
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nick Lowe at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 3
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Sep 4
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
We recommend following Elvis Costello on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Elvis Costello & The Imposters released an album titled The Boy Named If. For more, check out the Elvis Costello Zumic artist page.

