Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Ten newly planned shows are set at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City from February 9 to 22.

Costello is currently on a North American tour extending into September with Nick Lowe opening on select dates. Fun fact: Nick Lowe produced eight Elvis Costello albums and wrote "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding."

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, Elvis Costello & The Imposters released an album titled The Boy Named If. For more, check out the Elvis Costello Zumic artist page.