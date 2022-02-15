Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elvis Costello and his band, The Imposters, have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

After an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Costello plans to tour through the United Kingdom beginning in June. The newly announced shows are planned in August and September at North American venues coast-to-coast. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Nicole Atkins, Nick Lowe, and / or Los Straitjackets on select dates. For all the concerts, Costello plans to perform songs from his new album, The Boy Named If, and other fan favorites.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

