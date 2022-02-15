View all results for 'alt'
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in the UK & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2022

Elvis Costello and his band, The Imposters, have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

After an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Costello plans to tour through the United Kingdom beginning in June. The newly announced shows are planned in August and September at North American venues coast-to-coast. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Nicole Atkins, Nick Lowe, and / or Los Straitjackets on select dates. For all the concerts, Costello plans to perform songs from his new album, The Boy Named If, and other fan favorites.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Elvis Costello Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Elvis Costello All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Jun 5
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Opera House Manchester
Opera House Manchester Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich Regent The Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 6
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 8
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins
Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 12
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Aug 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Aug 15
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 16
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Pines Theater at Look Park
Pines Theater at Look Park Northampton, MA
Aug 18
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 23
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Aug 25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Aug 30
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 3
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Elvis Costello on his social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Elvis Costello Zumic artist page.

