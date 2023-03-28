View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer Holiday' tour with Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2023

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as We're All Going On A Summer Holiday — a nod to the 1963 hit song by Cliff Richard & The Shadows — the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. Joining the lineup as opening acts will be Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets. In all, twenty-three new concerts are set.

After a festival performance at Byron Bay Bluesfest, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have three April concerts in Australia.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 29. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 5
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 12
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Elvis Costello & The Imposters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 9
to
Apr 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera House Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
May 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
Jun 7
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Jun 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Jun 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Jun 16
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 17
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Jun 18
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 20
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 21
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Jun 23
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, IN
Jun 24
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Jun 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 1
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jul 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jul 5
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 6
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 8
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Jul 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jul 12
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Elvis Costello & The Imposters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Elvis Costello & The Imposters Zumic artist page.

1
380
artists
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
genres
Classic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Jul
12
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 20, 2021
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Elvis Costello Elvis Costello & The Imposters
2
1607
image for article Elvis Costello Adds 2019 Tour Dates with The Imposters: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 24, 2019
Elvis Costello Adds 2019 Tour Dates with The Imposters: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Classic Rock New Wave Elvis Costello Elvis Costello & The Imposters
2
1677
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart