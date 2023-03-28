Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as We're All Going On A Summer Holiday — a nod to the 1963 hit song by Cliff Richard & The Shadows — the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. Joining the lineup as opening acts will be Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets. In all, twenty-three new concerts are set.

After a festival performance at Byron Bay Bluesfest, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have three April concerts in Australia.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 29. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

