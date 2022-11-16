View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NYC residency, headlining tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2022

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Boy Named If.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues along the East Coast in late February and March. Before then, Elvis and the band have ten planned shows at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City from February 9 to 22.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elvis Costello Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, and Charlie Sexton
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, and Charlie Sexton at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 16
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 17
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 19
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 20
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Steve Nieve at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 22
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 23
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 26
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Mar 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Mar 3
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 4
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts Worcester, MA
Mar 6
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Mar 7
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Mar 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Paramount Theater
Paramount Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 9
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall
Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall
Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia

We recommend following Elvis Costello on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Elvis Costello Zumic artist page.

artists
Elvis Costello
genres
Classic Rock Rock
seating chart