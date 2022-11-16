Elvis Costello & The Imposters Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, The Boy Named If.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues along the East Coast in late February and March. Before then, Elvis and the band have ten planned shows at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City from February 9 to 22.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Elvis Costello on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

