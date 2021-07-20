Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rockers Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Hello Again.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled at venues across the USA from October into November. The Imposters consist of Steve Nieve (piano, organ), Pete Thomas (drums), and Davey Faragher (bassist, vocalist). According to a post on his social media, fans can expect to hear songs from Elvis's catalog and, "first stage performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions." Costello & The Imposters will also make an appearance at New Orleans JazzFest this October.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for fan club members begin July 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HELLOAGAIN. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elvis Costello All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Elvis Costello on his social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

