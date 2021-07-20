View all results for 'alt'
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Time travel in all directions"
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2021

Legendary rockers Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Hello Again.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled at venues across the USA from October into November. The Imposters consist of Steve Nieve (piano, organ), Pete Thomas (drums), and Davey Faragher (bassist, vocalist). According to a post on his social media, fans can expect to hear songs from Elvis's catalog and, "first stage performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions." Costello & The Imposters will also make an appearance at New Orleans JazzFest this October.

When do Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for fan club members begin July 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HELLOAGAIN. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elvis Costello All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 27
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Aug 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Memorial Park (NE)
Memorial Park (NE) Omaha, NE
Oct 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Graceland Soundstage
Graceland Soundstage Memphis, TN
Oct 19
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Oct 24
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 26
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 28
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Oct 29
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
Oct 30
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Tilles Center
Tilles Center Greenvale, NY
Nov 2
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Nov 3
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Nov 6
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 7
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 11
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Nov 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 14
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

We recommend following Elvis Costello on his social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Elvis Costello Zumic artist page.

image for artist Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello
Oct
22
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Oct
25
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct
26
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct
30
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Tilles Center Greenvale, NY
