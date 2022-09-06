View all results for 'alt'
Emerson, Lake & Palmer Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Ten shows for 'Welcome Back My Friends' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 6, 2022

Iconic progressive rock band ELP are getting a new life and a new tour scheduled for 2022, billed as Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

The lone surviving band member, Carl Palmer, will be performing live along with a band and the other two members of the original group through sonic wizardry. According to a press release, "The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer’s onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again."

These are the first concerts for ELP since Emerson and Lake died in 2016 and 2017, respectively. At this time, ten newly planned concerts are set at American venues in November and December. Additionally, it must be pointed out that the tour has "full approval of the Emerson and Lake Estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band."

When do Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Emerson Lake And Palmer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Emerson Lake And Palmer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at 2300 Arena
2300 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Nov 20
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov 22
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Shea Center for Performing Arts
Shea Center for Performing Arts Wayne, NJ
Nov 23
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Nov 25
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Nov 26
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Nov 27
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Dec 1
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
Dec 2
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at The Des Plaines Theatre
The Des Plaines Theatre Des Plaines, IL, Estados Unidos
Dec 3
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Goodyear Theater
Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

We recommend following Emerson, Lake & Palmer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out a YouTube promo video explaining what fans can expect at these concerts. For more, visit Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Zumic artist page.

artists
Emerson Lake And Palmer
genres
Classic Rock Prog Rock Rock
сomments
