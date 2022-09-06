Emerson, Lake & Palmer Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Iconic progressive rock band ELP are getting a new life and a new tour scheduled for 2022, billed as Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

The lone surviving band member, Carl Palmer, will be performing live along with a band and the other two members of the original group through sonic wizardry. According to a press release, "The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer’s onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again."

These are the first concerts for ELP since Emerson and Lake died in 2016 and 2017, respectively. At this time, ten newly planned concerts are set at American venues in November and December. Additionally, it must be pointed out that the tour has "full approval of the Emerson and Lake Estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band."

When do Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Emerson Lake And Palmer All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Emerson, Lake & Palmer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out a YouTube promo video explaining what fans can expect at these concerts. For more, visit Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Zumic artist page.