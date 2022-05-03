Disney's Encanto Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

The Disney movie Encanto is going on tour. On the heels of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming of the biggest hit songs of the year, Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert has announced 2022 tour dates at large-scale venues across the USA in July and August.
Originally released in late 2021, the film's uplifting soundtrack features original music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco. Encanto has won dozens of awards, including this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature. For the stage show, an orchestra of live musicians will perform the music in sync with a screening of the entire feature film, creating a lively environment where the crowd is encouraged to sing along and have fun.
Encanto Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 21
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Encanto All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 18
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 19
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 21
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jul 23
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 24
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jul 26
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
El Paso, TX
Jul 27
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Jul 28
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 29
Dos Equis Pavilion Parking
Dallas, TX
Jul 31
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Aug 3
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 5
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 6
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 7
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 9
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 10
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 12
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 13
White Oak Amphitheatre
Greensboro, NC
Aug 14
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 19
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 20
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 21
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 25
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 26
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 27
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 28
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
When do Encanto 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Encanto on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
