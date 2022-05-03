View all results for 'alt'
Disney's Encanto Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

30+ shows for 'Sing Along Film Concert'
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 3, 2022

The Disney movie Encanto is going on tour. On the heels of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming of the biggest hit songs of the year, Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert has announced 2022 tour dates at large-scale venues across the USA in July and August.

Originally released in late 2021, the film's uplifting soundtrack features original music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco. Encanto has won dozens of awards, including this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature. For the stage show, an orchestra of live musicians will perform the music in sync with a screening of the entire feature film, creating a lively environment where the crowd is encouraged to sing along and have fun.

Encanto Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Encanto All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 18
Encanto
Encanto at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 19
Encanto
Encanto at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 21
Encanto
Encanto at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jul 23
Encanto
Encanto at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jul 24
Encanto
Encanto at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 26
Encanto
Encanto at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso, TX
Jul 27
Encanto
Encanto at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Jul 28
Encanto
Encanto at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 29
Encanto
Encanto at Dos Equis Pavilion Parking
Dos Equis Pavilion Parking Dallas, TX
Jul 30
Encanto
Encanto at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 31
Encanto
Encanto at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
Encanto
Encanto at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 3
Encanto
Encanto at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 5
Encanto
Encanto at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 6
Encanto
Encanto at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 7
Encanto
Encanto at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 9
Encanto
Encanto at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 10
Encanto
Encanto at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Encanto
Encanto at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 12
Encanto
Encanto at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 13
Encanto
Encanto at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Aug 14
Encanto
Encanto at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
Encanto
Encanto at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
Encanto
Encanto at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 19
Encanto
Encanto at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 20
Encanto
Encanto at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 21
Encanto
Encanto at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Encanto
Encanto at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 25
Encanto
Encanto at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 26
Encanto
Encanto at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 27
Encanto
Encanto at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 28
Encanto
Encanto at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
When do Encanto 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Encanto on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Encanto Zumic artist page.

