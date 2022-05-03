Disney's Encanto Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

The Disney movie Encanto is going on tour. On the heels of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" becoming of the biggest hit songs of the year, Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert has announced 2022 tour dates at large-scale venues across the USA in July and August.

Originally released in late 2021, the film's uplifting soundtrack features original music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco. Encanto has won dozens of awards, including this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature. For the stage show, an orchestra of live musicians will perform the music in sync with a screening of the entire feature film, creating a lively environment where the crowd is encouraged to sing along and have fun.

Encanto All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Encanto 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Encanto on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Encanto Zumic artist page.