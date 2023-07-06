ENHYPEN Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

South Korean K-pop group ENHYPEN have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Fate.

The new concerts are set at large-scale North American arenas in October. Cities the group will perform in include Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago. After a festival performance later this month in Spain, ENHYPEN have headlining shows in Korea and Japan.

When do ENHYPEN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 19. Registration for fan club members presale is currently open and will close on July 12. Presales for fan club members begin July 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ENHYPEN All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow ENHYPEN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

