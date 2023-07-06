View all results for 'alt'
ENHYPEN Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Fate' shows in North America, Korea, Japan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2023

South Korean K-pop group ENHYPEN have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Fate.

The new concerts are set at large-scale North American arenas in October. Cities the group will perform in include Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago. After a festival performance later this month in Spain, ENHYPEN have headlining shows in Korea and Japan.

When do ENHYPEN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 19. Registration for fan club members presale is currently open and will close on July 12. Presales for fan club members begin July 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ENHYPEN Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

ENHYPEN All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
KPOP LUX at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 29
ENHYPEN at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
Jul 30
ENHYPEN at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
Sep 2
ENHYPEN at Kyocera Dome
Kyocera Dome Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 3
ENHYPEN at Kyocera Dome
Kyocera Dome Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 13
ENHYPEN at Tokyo Dome
Tokyo Dome Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Sep 14
ENHYPEN at Tokyo Dome
Tokyo Dome Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Oct 6
ENHYPEN at Dignity Health Sports Park
Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, CA
Oct 10
ENHYPEN at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 13
ENHYPEN at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 14
ENHYPEN at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 18
ENHYPEN at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 19
ENHYPEN at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 22
ENHYPEN at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow ENHYPEN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out ENHYPEN's Zumic artist page.

ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN
