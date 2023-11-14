View all results for 'alt'
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

More dates for 'Trilogy Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 14, 2023

The ongoing three-headed tour featuring Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin has been so successful that they've decided to add 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Trilogy Tour, the new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from January into March. A press release shared:

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

La Trilogía are currently on tour in Texas.

When do Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Enrique Iglesias All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 18
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 19
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 24
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 25
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Nov 30
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Dec 1
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Dec 6
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 8
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Dec 10
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 11
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 30
Pitbull at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 31
Pitbull at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jan 30
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Jan 31
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Feb 2
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 3
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Feb 8
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 9
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 10
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Feb 13
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Feb 16
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Feb 17
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 22
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 23
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 28
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 29
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Mar 2
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 3
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 8
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 10
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin Zumic artist pages.

1
333
artists
Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin
genres
Electronic Latin Latin Pop Pop Reggaeton Salsa
сomments
image for artist Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
image for artist Pitbull
Pitbull
image for artist Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin
