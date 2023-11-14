Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The ongoing three-headed tour featuring Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin has been so successful that they've decided to add 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Trilogy Tour, the new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from January into March. A press release shared:

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

La Trilogía are currently on tour in Texas.

When do Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Enrique Iglesias All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin Zumic artist pages.