Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Worldwide stars Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Trilogy Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. A press release shared:

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

When do Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 4. Verified Fan presales begin June 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

