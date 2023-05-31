View all results for 'alt'
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Trilogy Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 31, 2023

Worldwide stars Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Trilogy Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. A press release shared:

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

When do Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 4. Verified Fan presales begin June 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Enrique Iglesias All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 2
Enrique Iglesias at Ion Oblemenco Stadium
Ion Oblemenco Stadium Craiova, DJ, Romania
Jul 20
Enrique Iglesias at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Oct 14
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 17
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 20
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 21
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 26
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 28
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 1
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Nov 9
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Nov 10
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Nov 17
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 18
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 19
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 24
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 25
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Nov 30
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Dec 6
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 8
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Dec 10
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin Zumic artist pages.

