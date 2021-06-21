View all results for 'alt'
Erasure Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2021

Erasure have announced 2022 concert dates, scheduled at large-scale venues in North America from January into February with opening act Bag Raiders.

Before the American tour, Erasure head out on a European tour this October. The concerts are billed in conjunction with Erasure's 2020 album, The Neon, which is getting a full album of remixes this year as well.

When do Erasure 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Erasure Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Erasure All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
Erasure
Erasure at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Erasure
Erasure at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Erasure
Erasure at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 6
Erasure
Erasure at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Erasure
Erasure at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Erasure
Erasure at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Erasure
Erasure at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Erasure
Erasure at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Erasure
Erasure at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Erasure
Erasure at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Erasure
Erasure at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Erasure
Erasure at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Erasure
Erasure at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Oct 26
Erasure
Erasure at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jan 14
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Jan 15
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Jan 16
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Mahaffey Theater
The Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Jan 18
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jan 20
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jan 25
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Meridian Hall
Meridian Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 27
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Byham Theater
Byham Theater Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 28
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Jan 29
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Feb 1
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 3
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 4
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Caesars Atlantic City
Caesars Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 5
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Feb 8
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Houston, TX
Houston, TX Texas, United States
Feb 12
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Feb 13
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 15
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Feb 18
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 19
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Feb 23
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Feb 25
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Performance Venue at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Feb 27
Erasure and Bag Raiders
Erasure and Bag Raiders at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend signing up for Erasure's free email newsletter and following them on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Neon Remixed is scheduled for release on July 30. For more, check out Erasure's Zumic artist page.

