Erasure Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Erasure have announced 2022 concert dates, scheduled at large-scale venues in North America from January into February with opening act Bag Raiders.
Before the American tour, Erasure head out on a European tour this October. The concerts are billed in conjunction with Erasure's 2020 album, The Neon, which is getting a full album of remixes this year as well.
When do Erasure 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Erasure Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jan 20
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Feb 1
Paramount Theatre
Asbury Park, NJ
Erasure All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 1
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 6
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 10
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Oct 26
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Jan 14
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Jan 15
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Jan 16
The Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jan 18
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Jan 20
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jan 25
Meridian Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 27
Byham Theater
Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 28
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Chicago, IL
Jan 29
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Feb 1
Paramount Theatre
Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 4
Caesars Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 5
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Feb 8
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Houston, TX
Texas, United States
Feb 12
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Feb 13
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Feb 15
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Feb 18
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO
Feb 19
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Feb 23
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Feb 25
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Inglewood, CA
Feb 27
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
We recommend signing up for Erasure's free email newsletter and following them on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
The Neon Remixed is scheduled for release on July 30. For more, check out Erasure's Zumic artist page.