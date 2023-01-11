Eric Church Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Joe Pugliese

Country star Eric Church has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Outsiders Revival.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American outdoor venues from June into September. Joining Eric as the opening acts on select dates will be Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and The Red Clay Strays. See the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Eric Church 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Choir members begin January 17. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Church All Tour Dates and Tickets

