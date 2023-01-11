View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Eric Church Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Outsiders Revival' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Joe Pugliese

Country star Eric Church has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Outsiders Revival.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American outdoor venues from June into September. Joining Eric as the opening acts on select dates will be Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and The Red Clay Strays. See the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Eric Church 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Choir members begin January 17. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Church Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 25
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Eric Church All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Country Summer Music Festival
Country Summer Music Festival at Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Sonoma County Fairgrounds Santa Rosa, CA
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Rogue Music Fest
Rogue Music Fest at Jackson County Expo
Jackson County Expo Central Point, OR
Jun 22
to
Jul 8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8 at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jun 22
Eric Church and Elle King
Eric Church and Elle King at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and The Red Clay Strays
Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and The Red Clay Strays at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 24
Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and The Red Clay Strays
Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and The Red Clay Strays at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 30
Eric Church, Parker McCollum, and Morgan Wade
Eric Church, Parker McCollum, and Morgan Wade at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 1
Eric Church, Parker McCollum, and Morgan Wade
Eric Church, Parker McCollum, and Morgan Wade at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 7
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 14
Eric Church, Travis Tritt, and Muscadine Bloodline
Eric Church, Travis Tritt, and Muscadine Bloodline at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Eric Church, Travis Tritt, and Muscadine Bloodline
Eric Church, Travis Tritt, and Muscadine Bloodline at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 23
Eric Church
Eric Church at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
North Dakota State Fairgrounds Minot, ND
Jul 28
Eric Church, Midland, and Ray Wylie Hubbard
Eric Church, Midland, and Ray Wylie Hubbard at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 29
Eric Church, Midland, and Ray Wylie Hubbard
Eric Church, Midland, and Ray Wylie Hubbard at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 4
Eric Church and Cody Jinks
Eric Church and Cody Jinks at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 5
Eric Church and Cody Jinks
Eric Church and Cody Jinks at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 11
Eric Church and Cody Jinks
Eric Church and Cody Jinks at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 12
Eric Church and Cody Jinks
Eric Church and Cody Jinks at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 13
Eric Church and Jackson Dean
Eric Church and Jackson Dean at Iowa State Fairgrounds
Iowa State Fairgrounds Des Moines, IA
Aug 18
Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Jackson Dean
Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Jackson Dean at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 19
Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Jackson Dean
Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and Jackson Dean at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 25
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 26
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 8
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 9
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 15
Eric Church, Paul Cauthen, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Paul Cauthen, and Hailey Whitters at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 16
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Paul Cauthen
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Paul Cauthen at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 22
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 23
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 29
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 30
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 6
to
Oct 7
Country Thunder Bristol
Country Thunder Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

We recommend following Eric Church on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page) and joining his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Eric Church Zumic artist page.

2
203
artists
Eric Church
genres
Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Eric Church
Eric Church
Aug
25
Eric Church and Whiskey Myers
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Eric Church Shares 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 5, 2021
Eric Church Shares 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale...
Tickets Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Eric Church
1
2964
image for article Eric Church Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
March 15, 2019
Eric Church Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Country Modern Country Eric Church
3
4559
image for article "Mr. Misunderstood" - Eric Church [Official Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
December 29, 2015
"Mr. Misunderstood" - Eric Church [Official Full Album Stream + Z...
Music Country Rock Folk Rock Modern Country Eric Church LP Rhiannon Giddens Susan Tedeschi Full Album Stream Nashville, TN North Carolina Andrea Davidson Joanna Cotten
1
1372
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart