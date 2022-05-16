Eric Clapton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2022 tour dates in America.

Slowhand now has 21 concerts scheduled around the world. The new shows with tickets on sale this week are happening in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Jimmie Vaughan will be the opening act for these seven shows in September.

Currently on tour in Europe, the Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members begin May 18. Chase cardholder, Live Lation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Eric Clapton on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. We also suggest signing up for Eric Clapton's fan club, ECAccess, by visiting ecaccess.cc.

Clapton hinted at the possibility of retiring from the road when he reached 70 in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, and revealed in 2016 that he was suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Since then, he has continued to perform live, but limited his number of shows and amount of travel.

On June 24, Clapton plans to release a live album titled Nothing But the Blues. According to a post on his website, the "soundtrack features 17 blues classics recorded live at the Fillmore in San Francisco in November 1994 during the From the Cradle Tour. For more about Eric Clapton, check out his Zumic artist page.