View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Eric Clapton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slowhand in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2022

Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2022 tour dates in America.

Slowhand now has 21 concerts scheduled around the world. The new shows with tickets on sale this week are happening in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Jimmie Vaughan will be the opening act for these seven shows in September.

Currently on tour in Europe, the Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members begin May 18. Chase cardholder, Live Lation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 18
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 19
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch at Mediolanum Forum
Postponed
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 20
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 21
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 29
Eric Clapton and Zucchero
Eric Clapton and Zucchero at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
May 31
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch
Eric Clapton and Tom Misch at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 2
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jun 4
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jun 5
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jun 7
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 8
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at iss Dome
iss Dome Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jun 12
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 14
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 15
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 17
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Hartwall Arena
Rescheduled
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Jun 19
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ice Palace Saint Petersburg
Cancelled
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 21
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Crocus City Hall
Cancelled
Crocus City Hall Krasnogorsk, МО, Russia
Jun 22
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Crocus City Hall
Cancelled
Crocus City Hall Krasnogorsk, МО, Russia
Sep 8
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Sep 10
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 12
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 13
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 16
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 18
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 19
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

We recommend following Eric Clapton on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. We also suggest signing up for Eric Clapton's fan club, ECAccess, by visiting ecaccess.cc.

Clapton hinted at the possibility of retiring from the road when he reached 70 in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, and revealed in 2016 that he was suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Since then, he has continued to perform live, but limited his number of shows and amount of travel.

On June 24, Clapton plans to release a live album titled Nothing But the Blues. According to a post on his website, the "soundtrack features 17 blues classics recorded live at the Fillmore in San Francisco in November 1994 during the From the Cradle Tour. For more about Eric Clapton, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
357
artists
Eric Clapton
genres
Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton
Sep
18
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep
19
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Eric Clapton Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2021
Eric Clapton Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Eric Clapton
2
2488
image for article Eric Clapton Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 26, 2019
Eric Clapton Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Eric Clapton
4
4325
image for article Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2019
Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Rock Albert Lee Andy Fairweather Low Billy Gibbons Bonnie Raitt Bradley Walker Buddy Guy Daniel Santiago Derek Trucks Doyle Bramhall II Eric Clapton Gary Clark Jr. Gustavo Santaolalla James Bay Jeff Beck Jimmie Vaughan Joe Walsh Jonny Lang Keb' Mo' Kurt Rosenwinkel Los Lobos Pedro Martins Peter Frampton Robert Cray Robert Randolph & The Family Band Sheryl Crow Sonny Landreth Susan Tedeschi The Jerry Douglas Band Tom Misch Vince Gill
2
2352
Back to top
seating chart