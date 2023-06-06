View all results for 'alt'
Eric Clapton Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

13 shows in North America, UK, Ireland
Published June 6, 2023

Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2024 tour dates in the UK and Ireland.

Six new May concerts are planned in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Dublin, and London. Before then, Clapton returns to touring the USA in September with Jimmie Vaughan, including two Crossroads Guitar Festival concerts at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Artist presales begin June 7. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 10
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 12
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 23
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
May 9
Eric Clapton at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Eric Clapton at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Eric Clapton at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Eric Clapton at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 20
Eric Clapton at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Eric Clapton at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Clapton on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about Eric Clapton, check out his Zumic artist page.

