Eric Clapton Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2024 tour dates in the UK and Ireland.

Six new May concerts are planned in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Dublin, and London. Before then, Clapton returns to touring the USA in September with Jimmie Vaughan, including two Crossroads Guitar Festival concerts at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Artist presales begin June 7. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Clapton on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter

