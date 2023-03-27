Eric Clapton Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: George Chin

Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2023 tour dates in America.

Five newly planned September concerts are set in Pennsylvania, Ontario, Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado. The opening act for these new dates will be Jimmie Vaughan. Next month, Clapton has six shows in Japan. In May, Slowhand will participate in a two-night tribute concert for Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for fan club members begin March 29. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

