Eric Clapton Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Japan, UK, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2023
Guitar legend Eric Clapton and his band have added 2023 tour dates in America.

Five newly planned September concerts are set in Pennsylvania, Ontario, Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado. The opening act for these new dates will be Jimmie Vaughan. Next month, Clapton has six shows in Japan. In May, Slowhand will participate in a two-night tribute concert for Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Clapton band lineup features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for fan club members begin March 29. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 18
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 19
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 21
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 22
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 24
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
May 22
to
May 23
A Tribute To Jeff Beck
A Tribute To Jeff Beck at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 10
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 12
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Clapton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service. We also suggest signing up for Eric Clapton's fan club, ECAccess, by visiting ecaccess.cc.

For more about Eric Clapton, check out his Zumic artist page.

