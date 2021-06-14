View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Eric Clapton Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Slow Hand adds North American dates
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2021

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced 2021 tour dates of North America. At this time, Clapton has 26 concerts scheduled around the world, including these eight newly added American shows.

In September, stops are planned in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida with opening act Jimmie Vaughan. In 2022, Clapton and the band plan to tour the UK and Europe from May through June. Clapton's band lineup currently features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for fan club members begin June 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Clapton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 13
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Sep 15
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Frank Erwin Center
Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
Sep 17
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 18
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 23
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
Sep 25
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 26
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan
Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 7
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 18
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 20
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 29
Eric Clapton and Zucchero
Eric Clapton and Zucchero at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
May 31
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 2
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
Jun 5
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 7
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 8
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 10
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at iss Dome
iss Dome Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jun 14
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 15
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 17
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Jun 19
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Ice Palace Saint Petersburg
Ice Palace Saint Petersburg Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 21
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Crocus City Hall
Crocus City Hall Krasnogorsk, МО, Russia
Jun 22
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton at Crocus City Hall
Crocus City Hall Krasnogorsk, МО, Russia

We recommend following Eric Clapton on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. We also suggest signing up for Eric Clapton's fan club, ECAccess, by visiting ecaccess.cc.

Clapton hinted at the possibility of retiring from the road when he reached the age of 70 in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, and revealed in 2016 that he was suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Since then, he has continued to play spirited concerts, but limited his number of shows and amount of travel.

Earlier this month, he released a new song collaboration with Van Morrison: "The Rebels." For more about Eric Clapton, check out his Zumic artist page.

1
729
artists
Eric Clapton
genres
Blues Blues Rock British Rock Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Eric Clapton Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 26, 2019
Eric Clapton Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Blues Rock British Rock Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Eric Clapton
4
4014
image for article Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2019
Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Jambands Rock Albert Lee Andy Fairweather Low Billy Gibbons Bonnie Raitt Bradley Walker Buddy Guy Daniel Santiago Derek Trucks Doyle Bramhall II Eric Clapton Gary Clark Jr. Gustavo Santaolalla James Bay Jeff Beck Jimmie Vaughan Joe Walsh Jonny Lang Keb' Mo' Kurt Rosenwinkel Los Lobos Pedro Martins Peter Frampton Robert Cray Robert Randolph & The Family Band Sheryl Crow Sonny Landreth Susan Tedeschi The Jerry Douglas Band Tom Misch Vince Gill
2
2025
image for article Eric Clapton Adds 2018 Tour Dates for NYC: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2018
Eric Clapton Adds 2018 Tour Dates for NYC: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock British Rock Classic Rock Singer-Songwriter Eric Clapton Gary Clark Jr. Jimmie Vaughan New York, NY
4
2852
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart