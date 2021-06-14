Eric Clapton Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced 2021 tour dates of North America. At this time, Clapton has 26 concerts scheduled around the world, including these eight newly added American shows.

In September, stops are planned in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida with opening act Jimmie Vaughan. In 2022, Clapton and the band plan to tour the UK and Europe from May through June. Clapton's band lineup currently features guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

When do Eric Clapton 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for fan club members begin June 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Clapton hinted at the possibility of retiring from the road when he reached the age of 70 in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, and revealed in 2016 that he was suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Since then, he has continued to play spirited concerts, but limited his number of shows and amount of travel.

Earlier this month, he released a new song collaboration with Van Morrison: "The Rebels."