Eric Nam Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Eric Nam has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his upcoming album, House on a Hill, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North and Latin America, Europe, and Oceania from September into April. The opening acts on select shows will be Alexander Stewart, Jamie Miller, Alex Porat, Gracey, or Keenan Te. Additional dates in Korea, Southeast Asia, and India will be announced later, so check back here when that information becomes available. At this time, 66 concerts are scheduled ahead.

When do Eric Nam 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is houseonahill. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Nam on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

House on a Hill is scheduled for release on September 8. Listen to the title track, and check out Eric Nam's Zumic artist page for more.