Eric Nam Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'House on a Hill' world tour
by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2023

Singer-songwriter Eric Nam has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his upcoming album, House on a Hill, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North and Latin America, Europe, and Oceania from September into April. The opening acts on select shows will be Alexander Stewart, Jamie Miller, Alex Porat, Gracey, or Keenan Te. Additional dates in Korea, Southeast Asia, and India will be announced later, so check back here when that information becomes available. At this time, 66 concerts are scheduled ahead.

When do Eric Nam 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is houseonahill. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Eric Nam Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Eric Nam All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 19
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 21
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 23
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Sep 24
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 26
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 30
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 1
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 3
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 4
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Oct 6
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 7
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 10
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 11
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 13
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 14
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 16
Eric Nam and Alexander Stewart at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 19
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 21
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 22
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 24
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 27
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 28
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 1
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 3
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 4
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 6
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 7
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 10
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 14
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 15
Eric Nam and Jamie Miller at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 20
Eric Nam at Cine Joia
Cine Joia São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 22
Eric Nam at Niceto Club
Niceto Club Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 23
Eric Nam at Teatro Cariola
Teatro Cariola Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 25
Eric Nam at Scencia Convention Center (Centro de Convenciones Scencia)
Scencia Convention Center (Centro de Convenciones Scencia) La Molina, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Nov 28
Eric Nam at Sala Puebla
Sala Puebla Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 29
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 2
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 3
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Mar 5
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Mar 6
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 8
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Mar 9
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
Mar 11
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 12
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 13
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 15
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Mar 18
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Mar 19
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 20
Eric Nam and Alex Porat at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 22
Eric Nam and Gracey at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Eric Nam and Gracey at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 25
Eric Nam and Gracey at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Eric Nam and Gracey at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Eric Nam and Keenan Te at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 2
Eric Nam and Keenan Te at UNSW Roundhouse
UNSW Roundhouse Kensington, NSW, Australia
Apr 3
Eric Nam and Keenan Te at The Fortitude Music Hall
The Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 5
Eric Nam and Keenan Te at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Nam on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

House on a Hill is scheduled for release on September 8. Listen to the title track, and check out Eric Nam's Zumic artist page for more.

