Eric Nam Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Eric Nam has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with his upcoming album, House on a Hill, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North and Latin America, Europe, and Oceania from September into April. The opening acts on select shows will be Alexander Stewart, Jamie Miller, Alex Porat, Gracey, or Keenan Te. Additional dates in Korea, Southeast Asia, and India will be announced later, so check back here when that information becomes available. At this time, 66 concerts are scheduled ahead.
When do Eric Nam 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Spotify presale password is houseonahill. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Eric Nam Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Eric Nam All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 16
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Sep 19
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Sep 21
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 24
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 26
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Sep 29
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 3
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Oct 4
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Oct 6
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 7
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 10
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Oct 14
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 16
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 21
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 22
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Oct 24
The Midland Theatre - MO
Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 28
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 1
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 4
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 6
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Nov 7
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Nov 10
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Shrine Expo Hall
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Nov 15
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 20
Cine Joia
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Nov 22
Niceto Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 23
Teatro Cariola
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 25
Scencia Convention Center (Centro de Convenciones Scencia)
La Molina, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Nov 28
Sala Puebla
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 29
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 2
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 3
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Mar 5
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Mar 6
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Mar 8
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Mar 11
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 12
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 13
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Mar 15
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Mar 18
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Mar 19
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 20
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 22
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 24
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 25
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Palais Theatre
Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 2
UNSW Roundhouse
Kensington, NSW, Australia
Apr 3
The Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 5
Auckland Town Hall
Auckland, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Eric Nam on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
House on a Hill is scheduled for release on September 8. Listen to the title track, and check out Eric Nam's Zumic artist page for more.