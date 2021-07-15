Erykah Badu Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Erykah Badu has added a handful of tour dates to her schedule. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled in September and October in New Jersey, Maryland, and Texas.

This year, Badu also plans to do some festival sets, including Austin City Limits and Pitchfork. Although Erykah's last studio album was 2015's But You Caint Use My Phone, she has remained active with charity work, fashion, and collaborating with a wide range of artists including Teyana Taylor, DRAM, and Robert Glasper.

Erykah Badu All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Erykah Badu 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Erykah Badu on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

