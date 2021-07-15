View all results for 'alt'
Erykah Badu Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iconic soul artist keeps moving
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 15, 2021

Erykah Badu has added a handful of tour dates to her schedule. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled in September and October in New Jersey, Maryland, and Texas.

This year, Badu also plans to do some festival sets, including Austin City Limits and Pitchfork. Although Erykah's last studio album was 2015's But You Caint Use My Phone, she has remained active with charity work, fashion, and collaborating with a wide range of artists including Teyana Taylor, DRAM, and Robert Glasper.

Erykah Badu Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 30
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Erykah Badu All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Riverfront Jazz Festival
Riverfront Jazz Festival at Texas Horse Park
Texas Horse Park Dallas, TX
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Great Lawn At Waterfront Park
Great Lawn At Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
Sep 11
Erykah Badu and Thundercat
Erykah Badu and Thundercat at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 12
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Lights On Festival
Lights On Festival at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 24
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 25
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 26
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 30
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 7
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 15
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Oct 30
Erykah Badu and Common
Erykah Badu and Common at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
When do Erykah Badu 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Erykah Badu on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Erykah Badu's Zumic artist page.

2
248
artists
Erykah Badu
genres
Funk Hip Hop R&B-Soul Soul
сomments
image for artist Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu
Sep
30
Erykah Badu
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
