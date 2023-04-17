View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Erykah Badu Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Unfollow Me' tour with yasiin bey
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 17, 2023

Erykah Badu has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Unfollow Me.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. The opening act for all shows will be yasiin bey. This will be Erykah's first lengthy tour since 2021.

When do Erykah Badu 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 20. Presales for Artist begin April 17. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardmember, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is APPLETREES122. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Erykah Badu Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 8
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 11
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Erykah Badu All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 11
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Jun 13
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Jun 15
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 16
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jun 20
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 21
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jun 23
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 26
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 28
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jun 30
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 1
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 2
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 7
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 8
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 9
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 11
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 13
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 15
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 16
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 18
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 19
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Jul 21
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Jul 23
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 26
All Points East 2023
All Points East 2023 at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Erykah Badu on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Erykah Badu's Zumic artist page.

1
1032
artists
Erykah Badu
genres
Alt R&B (Neo Soul ) R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu
Jul
8
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul
11
Erykah Badu and yasiin bey
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Erykah Badu Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 15, 2021
Erykah Badu Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Funk Hip Hop Soul Erykah Badu
2
2067
image for article Erykah Badu & Common Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2019
Erykah Badu & Common Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sal...
Tickets Funk Hip Hop Soul Common Erykah Badu
1
1789
image for article The Roots & Erykah Badu Perform "Love of My Life" Medley at the 2015 Roots Picnic in Philly [Official YouTube Video]
June 25, 2015
The Roots & Erykah Badu Perform "Love of My Life" Medley at the 2...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Erykah Badu Freeway The Lox The Roots YG Live Performance (Video) Philadelphia, PA
1
1140
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart