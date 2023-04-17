Erykah Badu Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Erykah Badu has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Unfollow Me.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. The opening act for all shows will be yasiin bey. This will be Erykah's first lengthy tour since 2021.

When do Erykah Badu 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 20. Presales for Artist begin April 17. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardmember, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is APPLETREES122. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Erykah Badu All Tour Dates and Tickets

