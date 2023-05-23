Escape the Fate Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas rockers Escape the Fate have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Out Of The Shadows.
The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from August into October with opening acts D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi. After a pair of festival performances later this month, Escape the Fate head out on a European tour, including festival performances.
Out Of The Shadows is scheduled for release on September 1. Last month, the band released a music video for their song "Low."
When do Escape the Fate 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 8
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Escape the Fate All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 27
Hatfield Park
Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 30
La Maison Bleue
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 31
The Factory - "La casa degli Artisti"
San Martino Buon Albergo, Veneto, Italy
Jun 1
Legend Club
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 5
Kesselhaus
Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Matrix
Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 7
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 8
Knust
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 11
Musikzentrum Hannover
Hanover, NDS, Germany
Jun 12
Nachtleben
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 13
Dynamo
Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Jun 14
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Fair Park - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 31
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 1
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Sep 2
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Sep 3
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 5
Concord Music Hall
Chicago, IL
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 8
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Sep 9
The Strand
Providence, RI
Sep 10
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Warrendale, PA
Sep 13
The KING of CLUBS
Columbus, OH
Sep 16
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
Sep 17
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Sep 19
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Sep 23
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Sep 24
Vibes Event Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 26
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Sep 27
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Sep 30
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
DNA Lounge
San Francisco, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Escape the Fate on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
