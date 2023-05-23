Escape the Fate Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas rockers Escape the Fate have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Out Of The Shadows.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from August into October with opening acts D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi. After a pair of festival performances later this month, Escape the Fate head out on a European tour, including festival performances.

Out Of The Shadows is scheduled for release on September 1. Last month, the band released a music video for their song "Low."

When do Escape the Fate 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

