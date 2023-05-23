View all results for 'alt'
Escape the Fate Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 23, 2023

Las Vegas rockers Escape the Fate have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Out Of The Shadows.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from August into October with opening acts D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi. After a pair of festival performances later this month, Escape the Fate head out on a European tour, including festival performances.

Out Of The Shadows is scheduled for release on September 1. Last month, the band released a music video for their song "Low."

When do Escape the Fate 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 8
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 30
Escape The Fate at La Maison Bleue
La Maison Bleue Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 31
Escape The Fate at The Factory - "La casa degli Artisti"
The Factory - "La casa degli Artisti" San Martino Buon Albergo, Veneto, Italy
Jun 1
Escape The Fate at Legend Club
Legend Club Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 2
Escape The Fate at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Jun 5
Escape The Fate at Kesselhaus
Kesselhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Escape The Fate at Matrix
Matrix Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 7
Escape The Fate at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 8
Escape The Fate at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Rockfest Finland at Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 11
Escape The Fate at Musikzentrum Hannover
Musikzentrum Hannover Hanover, NDS, Germany
Jun 12
Escape The Fate at Nachtleben
Nachtleben Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 13
Escape the Fate at Dynamo
Dynamo Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Jun 14
Escape the Fate at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
So What?! Music Festival at Fair Park - Dallas
Fair Park - Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 31
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 1
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 2
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Sep 3
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 5
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 9
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Sep 10
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Sep 13
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Sep 15
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Sep 16
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Sep 17
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 19
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 20
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Sep 22
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Sep 23
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 24
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 26
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 27
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Sep 30
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at DNA Lounge
DNA Lounge San Francisco, CA
Oct 3
Escape the Fate, D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart, and Garzi at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Escape the Fate on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Escape the Fate's Zumic artist page.

