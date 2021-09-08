Evanescence & Halestorm Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

View all results for 'alt'
Evanescence are getting ready to jump back into tour mode, with over 35 concerts scheduled around the world from November through April of 2022. This week, the band added 2021 tour dates for the USA with co-headliner Halestorm, and an opening band on select dates to be Plush or Lilith Czar.

The Evanescence & Halestorm tour is scheduled from November into December, making stops at major arenas from coast to coast. Next year, Evanescence are scheduled to perform in Europe joined by Within Temptation. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, it is an ambitious schedule. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nov 5
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Nov 7
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 9
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Nov 10
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 12
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Nov 15
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 18
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 20
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Nov 21
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Plush at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 30
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 2
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Gas South District
Gas South District Duluth, GA
Dec 3
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 5
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Dec 7
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 11
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 12
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 14
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 15
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 17
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Dec 18
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar
Evanescence, Halestorm, and Lilith Czar at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Mar 16
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Arena Leipzig
Arena Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Mar 17
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Mar 18
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at Arena Gliwice
Arena Gliwice Gliwice, śląskie, Poland
Mar 20
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 21
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 23
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Mar 24
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 26
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, BY, Germany
Mar 28
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 30
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 1
Within Temptation, Evanescence and Veridia
Within Temptation, Evanescence and Veridia at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 4
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at Arena Birmingham
Arena Birmingham West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 12
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia
Evanescence, Within Temptation and Veridia at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 13
Evanescence and Within Temptation
Evanescence and Within Temptation at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 15
Within Temptation and Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 18
Evanescence
Evanescence at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Apr 19
Evanescence
Evanescence at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
When do Evanescence 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Evanescence presale password is THEBITTERTRUTH21. The Halestorm presale password is UNCOMFORTABLE. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Evanescence on social media and signing up for up their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Evanescence released a new album titled The Bitter Truth. For more, check out the Evanescence Zumic artist page.

