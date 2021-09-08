Evanescence & Halestorm Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Evanescence are getting ready to jump back into tour mode, with over 35 concerts scheduled around the world from November through April of 2022. This week, the band added 2021 tour dates for the USA with co-headliner Halestorm, and an opening band on select dates to be Plush or Lilith Czar.

The Evanescence & Halestorm tour is scheduled from November into December, making stops at major arenas from coast to coast. Next year, Evanescence are scheduled to perform in Europe joined by Within Temptation. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, it is an ambitious schedule. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Evanescence All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Evanescence 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Evanescence presale password is THEBITTERTRUTH21. The Halestorm presale password is UNCOMFORTABLE. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Evanescence on social media and signing up for up their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Evanescence released a new album titled The Bitter Truth. For more, check out the Evanescence Zumic artist page.