Everclear Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With their uncanny ability to combine alt-rock with power pop, Everclear have stood the test of time to celebrate 30 years since forming. This week, the band added 2022 summer tour dates.

Everclear had already planned to return to touring later this month, with headlining shows and festival appearances. The newly announced North American concerts are set from June into September with opening bands Fastball and The Nixons. According to a description on the promo material, more dates will be announced soon. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Everclear 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EVERCLEAR. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Everclear All Tour Dates and Tickets

Before rocking out, we still recommend everyone make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Everclear on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band was formed in 1991 and the current lineup features only one original member, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis. For more, check out the Everclear Zumic artist page.