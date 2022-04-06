View all results for 'alt'
Everclear Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ dates with Fastball and The Nixons
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2022

With their uncanny ability to combine alt-rock with power pop, Everclear have stood the test of time to celebrate 30 years since forming. This week, the band added 2022 summer tour dates.

Everclear had already planned to return to touring later this month, with headlining shows and festival appearances. The newly announced North American concerts are set from June into September with opening bands Fastball and The Nixons. According to a description on the promo material, more dates will be announced soon. Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Everclear 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EVERCLEAR. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Bikes On the Bayou
Bikes On the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park
Eleanor Tinsley Park Houston, Texas
Apr 22
Everclear
Everclear at Schroeder Hall
Schroeder Hall Goliad, TX
Apr 24
Everclear
Everclear at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
May 12
Everclear
Everclear at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
May 13
to
May 15
Wampus Cat Music Festival
Wampus Cat Music Festival at Gross Farms II
Gross Farms II Broadway, NC
May 13
to
May 15
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
May 15
Dog Days of Summer
Dog Days of Summer at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 28
Everclear, Tonic, and Spirit Award
Everclear, Tonic, and Spirit Award at Downtown Everett
Downtown Everett Everett, WA
May 29
Deadwood Live!
Deadwood Live! at Outlaw Square
Outlaw Square Deadwood, SD
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Taste of Syracuse
Taste of Syracuse at Clinton Square
Clinton Square Syracuse, NY
Jun 9
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Stoney's Road House Entrance
Stoney's Road House Entrance Emmett, ID
Jun 10
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Jun 11
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Sunshine Studios Live
Sunshine Studios Live Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 12
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 14
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Ector Theatre
Ector Theatre Odessa, TX
Jun 16
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at The Backyard
The Backyard Waco, TX
Jun 17
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Jun 18
Everclear, Sister Hazel and Deep Blue Something
Everclear, Sister Hazel and Deep Blue Something at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Jun 19
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Jun 22
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA Virginia, United States
Jun 23
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jun 24
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows Washington, PA
Jun 25
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Food Truck Frenzy
Food Truck Frenzy Princeton, WV
Jun 30
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Haddad River Front Park
Haddad River Front Park Charleston, WV
Jul 1
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Cowboy Up Nightlight
Cowboy Up Nightlight Greenville, SC
Jul 3
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Hammerjacks
Hammerjacks Baltimore, MD
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Streator's 4th of July Celebration
Streator's 4th of July Celebration at Northpoint Field
Northpoint Field Streator, IL
Jul 6
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at City Square Observation Deck
City Square Observation Deck Nashville, TN
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
Outlaw Square
Outlaw Square at Outlaw Square
Outlaw Square Deadwood, SD
Jul 7
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Jul 8
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex
J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex Franklin, OH
Jul 9
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at STREATOR 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
STREATOR 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION Streator, IL
Jul 13
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Levoy Theatre
Levoy Theatre Millville, NJ
Jul 14
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Jul 15
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Frog Alley Brewing
Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady, NY
Jul 16
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Aug 6
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at Village Park Amphitheater
Village Park Amphitheater Kannapolis, NC
Aug 13
Flannel Nation Festival
Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46
Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46 Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Sep 3
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons
Everclear, Fastball, and The Nixons at M Resort Spa Casino
M Resort Spa Casino Henderson, NV

Before rocking out, we still recommend everyone make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Everclear on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band was formed in 1991 and the current lineup features only one original member, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis. For more, check out the Everclear Zumic artist page.

