Excision Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, DJ Excision added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Nexus, the new concerts are planned from February into June at North American venues coast to coast. Additional acts and dates will be announced at a later date, according to a post on Excision's social media. Closing out 2023, Excision has festival performances and headlining shows in Illinois and Nevada.

When do Excision 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist begin September 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Insomniac, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NEXUS. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

