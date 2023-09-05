View all results for 'alt'
Excision Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing beats for 'Nexus' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 5, 2023

This week, DJ Excision added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Nexus, the new concerts are planned from February into June at North American venues coast to coast. Additional acts and dates will be announced at a later date, according to a post on Excision's social media. Closing out 2023, Excision has festival performances and headlining shows in Illinois and Nevada.

When do Excision 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Artist begin September 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Insomniac, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NEXUS. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Excision All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Lost Lands Music Festival at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
Nov 10
to
Nov 12
EDC Orlando 2023 at Tinker Field
Tinker Field Orlando, FL
Dec 22
Excision at Navy Pier
Navy Pier Chicago, IL
Dec 30
Excision at Tahoe Blue Event Center
Tahoe Blue Event Center Stateline, NV
Dec 31
Excision at Tahoe Blue Event Center
Tahoe Blue Event Center Stateline, NV
Feb 3
Excision at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Feb 4
Excision at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Feb 9
Excision at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Feb 10
Excision at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Feb 16
Excision at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
Excision at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Excision at Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena
Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena Tucson, AZ
Feb 19
Excision at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Feb 20
Excision at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Feb 21
Excision at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Feb 23
Excision at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 24
Excision at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 25
Excision at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 1
Excision at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Excision at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 8
Excision at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
Excision at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 16
Excision at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Mar 19
Excision at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Mar 20
Excision at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Mar 22
Excision at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Mar 24
Excision at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 26
Excision at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 27
Excision at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 29
Excision at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Mar 30
Excision at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
May 31
Excision at Denver Coliseum
Denver Coliseum Denver, CO
Jun 1
Excision at Denver Coliseum
Denver Coliseum Denver, CO
Jun 4
Excision at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 6
Excision at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 8
Excision at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jun 9
Excision at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jun 21
Excision at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 22
Excision at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Excision on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Excision's Zumic artist page.

