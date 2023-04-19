View all results for 'alt'
Explosions In The Sky Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The End Tour' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 19, 2023

Explosions In the Sky have announced 2023 tour dates, billed ominously as The End.

The newly planned concerts begin with a North American leg from mid-September into early October then a European leg in November. These will be the group's first live performances since early 2020.

When do Explosions In the Sky 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THEENDTOUR. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Explosions In the Sky Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 5
Explosions in the Sky at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Explosions In the Sky All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Explosions in the Sky at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Sep 15
Explosions In the Sky at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 16
Explosions In the Sky at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 18
Explosions In the Sky at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 19
Explosions in the Sky at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 21
Explosions In the Sky at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 22
Explosions in the Sky at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Sep 23
Explosions in the Sky at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 25
Explosions In the Sky at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 26
Explosions in the Sky at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 28
Explosions in the Sky at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Explosions in the Sky at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
Explosions in the Sky at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 1
Explosions in the Sky at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 3
Explosions In the Sky at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 5
Explosions in the Sky at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 6
Explosions In the Sky at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Nov 7
Explosions In the Sky at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Explosions In the Sky at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Explosions in the Sky at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 11
Explosions in the Sky at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 13
Explosions in the Sky at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 14
Explosions in the Sky at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Nov 15
Explosions in the Sky at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 17
Explosions In the Sky at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 18
Explosions in the Sky at Epicerie Moderne
Epicerie Moderne Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Nov 19
Explosions in the Sky at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Nov 20
Explosions in the Sky at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain

For the most up-to-date information, follow Explosions In the Sky on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Explosions in the Sky's Zumic artist page.

