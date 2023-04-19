Explosions In The Sky Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Explosions In the Sky have announced 2023 tour dates, billed ominously as The End.

The newly planned concerts begin with a North American leg from mid-September into early October then a European leg in November. These will be the group's first live performances since early 2020.

When do Explosions In the Sky 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THEENDTOUR. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Explosions In the Sky All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Explosions In the Sky on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

