Extreme Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Extreme have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Thicker Than Blood, the newly planned tour dates are set in North America and Australia in August and September with opening band Living Colour. Extreme also have five headlining Japan concerts set in September.

When do Extreme 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Extreme All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Extreme on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Extreme plan to release a new album on June 9 titled Six. Listen to the new songs "Banshee," "Rebel," and "Rise." For more, check out Extreme's Zumic artist page.