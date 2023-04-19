View all results for 'alt'
Extreme Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Living Colour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 19, 2023

Rock band Extreme have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Thicker Than Blood, the newly planned tour dates are set in North America and Australia in August and September with opening band Living Colour. Extreme also have five headlining Japan concerts set in September.

When do Extreme 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Extreme Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 6
Extreme and Living Colour at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 10
Extreme and Living Colour at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Extreme All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 4
MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE at Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Senator Puerto Plata Resort Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Best of Blues and Rock Festival 2023 at Ibirapuera Park
Ibirapuera Park São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Aug 2
Extreme and Living Colour at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Aug 3
Extreme and Living Colour at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 5
Extreme and Living Colour at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 6
Extreme and Living Colour at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 8
Extreme and Living Colour at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Aug 10
Extreme and Living Colour at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Aug 11
Extreme and Living Colour at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Aug 12
Extreme and Living Colour at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Aug 14
Extreme and Living Colour at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 15
Extreme and Living Colour at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 17
Extreme and Living Colour at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Aug 18
Extreme and Living Colour at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 19
Extreme and Living Colour at Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 21
Extreme and Living Colour at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Aug 22
Extreme and Living Colour at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 24
Extreme and Living Colour at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 25
Extreme and Living Colour at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Aug 26
Extreme and Living Colour at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Aug 28
Extreme and Living Colour at Portland, OR
Portland, OR Oregon, United States
Aug 29
Extreme and Living Colour at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 6
Extreme and Living Colour at The Regal Theatre - Subiaco
The Regal Theatre - Subiaco Subiaco, WA, Australia
Sep 8
Extreme and Living Colour at Hindley St Music Hall
Hindley St Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Sep 10
Extreme and Living Colour at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 12
Extreme and Living Colour at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Sep 13
Extreme and Living Colour at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Sep 17
Extreme at Sendai Gigs
Sendai Gigs Sendai, Miyagi, Japan
Sep 19
Extreme at KT Zepp Yokohama
KT Zepp Yokohama Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Sep 21
Extreme at Showa Women's University Hitomi Memorial Hall
Showa Women's University Hitomi Memorial Hall Setagaya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Sep 25
Extreme at Izumo Shimin Kaikan
Izumo Shimin Kaikan Izumo, Shimane , Japan
Sep 26
Extreme at Zepp Namba
Zepp Namba Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan

For the most up-to-date information, follow Extreme on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Extreme plan to release a new album on June 9 titled Six. Listen to the new songs "Banshee," "Rebel," and "Rise." For more, check out Extreme's Zumic artist page.

1
294
artists
Extreme
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal progressive metal
image for artist Extreme
Extreme
Aug
10
Extreme and Living Colour
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
