Extreme Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Extreme have announced 2023 tour dates.
Billed as Thicker Than Blood, the newly planned tour dates are set in North America and Australia in August and September with opening band Living Colour. Extreme also have five headlining Japan concerts set in September.
When do Extreme 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Extreme Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 6
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 10
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Extreme All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 29
to
May 4
Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Ibirapuera Park
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Aug 2
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Aug 3
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Aug 6
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 8
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Aug 10
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Aug 11
Webster Theater
Hartford, CT
Aug 12
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Aug 14
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Aug 15
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 17
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Aug 18
Skyway Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 19
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 24
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Aug 25
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Reno, NV
Aug 26
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Aug 28
Portland, OR
Oregon, United States
Sep 6
The Regal Theatre - Subiaco
Subiaco, WA, Australia
Sep 8
Hindley St Music Hall
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Sep 10
Forum Theatre
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 12
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Sep 13
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Sep 17
Sendai Gigs
Sendai, Miyagi, Japan
Sep 19
KT Zepp Yokohama
Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Sep 21
Showa Women's University Hitomi Memorial Hall
Setagaya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Sep 25
Izumo Shimin Kaikan
Izumo, Shimane , Japan
Sep 26
Zepp Namba
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
For the most up-to-date information, follow Extreme on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Extreme plan to release a new album on June 9 titled Six. Listen to the new songs "Banshee," "Rebel," and "Rise." For more, check out Extreme's Zumic artist page.