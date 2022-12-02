Ezra Collective Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Ezra Collective added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

In conjunction with their new album, Where I'm Meant To Be, new concerts were added across North America in March and April. The quintet return to touring next February through Western Europe and the UK. In total, Ezra Collective currently have 29 performances lined up.

Ezra Collective All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ezra Collective 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ezra Collective on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

