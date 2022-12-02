View all results for 'alt'
Ezra Collective Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Jazz shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 2, 2022

This week, Ezra Collective added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

In conjunction with their new album, Where I'm Meant To Be, new concerts were added across North America in March and April. The quintet return to touring next February through Western Europe and the UK. In total, Ezra Collective currently have 29 performances lined up.

Ezra Collective All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Lula Club
Lula Club Madrid, MD, Spain
Feb 2
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Feb 4
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Epicerie Moderne
Epicerie Moderne Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Feb 5
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 6
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld Köln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Feb 8
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Uebel & Gefährlich
Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 9
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Feb 10
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Metropol Berlin
Metropol Berlin Berlin, BE, Germany
Feb 12
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Feb 14
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Feb 15
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 18
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Opium
Opium Dublin 2, D, Ireland
Feb 23
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Mar 28
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Starline Social Club
Starline Social Club Oakland, CA
Mar 31
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at The Dakota
The Dakota Minneapolis, MN
Apr 2
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 3
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 5
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 6
Ezra Collective
Ezra Collective at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Apr 7
Ezra Collective [Early Show]
Ezra Collective [Early Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
Apr 7
Ezra Collective [Late Show]
Ezra Collective [Late Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
Apr 8
Ezra Collective [Early Show]
Ezra Collective [Early Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
Apr 8
Ezra Collective [Late Show]
Ezra Collective [Late Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
Apr 9
Ezra Collective [Early Show]
Ezra Collective [Early Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
Apr 9
Ezra Collective [Late Show]
Ezra Collective [Late Show] at Blue Note Jazz Club
Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY
When do Ezra Collective 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ezra Collective on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Ezra Collective's Zumic artist page.

