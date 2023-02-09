Fall Out Boy Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Fall Out Boy added 2023 European tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

Billed as So Much For (Tour) Dust, the newly added shows are set at large-scale venues across Europe from in October and November with opening acts PVRIS and nothing, nowhere. Previously, Fall Out Boy announced a North American tour with opening acts Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is..., Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and / or CARR on select dates.

When do Fall Out Boy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for album pre-orders begin February 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fall Out Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Fall Out Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

