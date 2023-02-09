View all results for 'alt'
Fall Out Boy Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'So Much For (Tour) Dust' across North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2023

This week, Fall Out Boy added 2023 European tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

Billed as So Much For (Tour) Dust, the newly added shows are set at large-scale venues across Europe from in October and November with opening acts PVRIS and nothing, nowhere. Previously, Fall Out Boy announced a North American tour with opening acts Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is..., Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and / or CARR on select dates.

When do Fall Out Boy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for album pre-orders begin February 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Jun 21
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 23
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 24
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 27
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 28
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Jul 1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 2
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, and Royal & The Serpent at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 3
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, The Academy Is..., and Royal & the Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, The Academy Is..., and Royal & the Serpent at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 7
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 9
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 11
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 13
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 15
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 18
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 19
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 21
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 22
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 24
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 25
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 26
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 30
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 2
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Four Year Strong, and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Four Year Strong, and Royal & The Serpent at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 4
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 6
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 19
Summer Sonic - Tokyo
Summer Sonic - Tokyo at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Summer Sonic - Osaka
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Oct 17
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 20
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 21
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Oct 23
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 24
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 25
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 27
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing,nowhere. at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Nov 7
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 8
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere.
Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, and nothing, nowhere. at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany

We recommend following Fall Out Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Fall Out Boy's Zumic artist page.

artists
Fall Out Boy
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock
image for artist Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy
