Fall Out Boy Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall Out Boy have announced 2023 North American tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

Billed as So Much For (Tour) Dust, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is..., Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and / or CARR. Check the ticket links below for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Fall Out Boy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages, mailing list members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fall Out Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Fall Out Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

