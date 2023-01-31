View all results for 'alt'
Fall Out Boy Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'So Much For (Tour) Dust' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2023

Fall Out Boy have announced 2023 North American tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP is scheduled for release on March 24.

Billed as So Much For (Tour) Dust, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is..., Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and / or CARR. Check the ticket links below for the exact lineup in your city.

When do Fall Out Boy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages, mailing list members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fall Out Boy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Fall Out Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 23
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 24
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 27
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 28
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Jul 1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 2
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, New Found Glory, and Royal & The Serpent at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 7
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 9
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 11
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 13
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 15
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 18
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 19
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 21
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 22
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 24
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 25
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 26
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 30
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 2
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Four Year Strong, and Royal & The Serpent
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Four Year Strong, and Royal & The Serpent at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 4
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 6
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 19
Summer Sonic - Tokyo
Summer Sonic - Tokyo at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Summer Sonic - Osaka
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan

We recommend following Fall Out Boy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Fall Out Boy's Zumic artist page.

Aug
1
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug
5
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Games We Play
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
