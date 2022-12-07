Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach have announced a second leg of Rockzilla 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Twenty-one new concerts are set at large-scale North American venues in February and March. The opening acts will be Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate. In addition to festival appearances in 2023, Papa Roach will tour through the UK opening up for Don Broco. In January, Falling In Reverse will perform at part of the ShipRocked cruise.

When do Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FIRROCKZILLA or PRROCKZILLA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

