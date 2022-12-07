View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rockzilla Tour' with Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

Hard rockers Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach have announced a second leg of Rockzilla 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Twenty-one new concerts are set at large-scale North American venues in February and March. The opening acts will be Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate. In addition to festival appearances in 2023, Papa Roach will tour through the UK opening up for Don Broco. In January, Falling In Reverse will perform at part of the ShipRocked cruise.

When do Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FIRROCKZILLA or PRROCKZILLA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Falling in Reverse Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Falling in Reverse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
to
Jan 28
ShipRocked
ShipRocked at ShipRocked
ShipRocked Canaveral Acres, FL
Feb 1
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Feb 2
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Feb 4
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Feb 5
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Feb 7
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Feb 8
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Feb 10
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Feb 11
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Feb 13
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Feb 14
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Wings Stadium
Wings Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 16
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Feb 18
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Feb 19
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 21
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Feb 22
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Feb 24
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Feb 27
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 28
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Big Four Building
Big Four Building Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 2
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Mar 3
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Mar 5
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate
Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Mar 21
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Motorpoint Arena
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 29
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Ring
Rock im Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Jera On Air Festival 2023
Jera On Air Festival 2023 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Full Force Festival
Full Force Festival at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Vainstream Rockfest 2023
Vainstream Rockfest 2023 at Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest Münster, NRW, Germany
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest 2023
Resurrection Fest 2023 at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain

We recommend following Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Zumic artist pages.

2
555
artists
Falling in Reverse Papa Roach
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Hard Rock Nu Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Falling in Reverse
Falling in Reverse
Apr
28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
image for artist Papa Roach
Papa Roach
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 18, 2022
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Pre...
Tickets Alt Metal Alt Rock Hard Rock Nu Metal Falling in Reverse Papa Roach
2
1213
image for article Papa Roach Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 14, 2021
Papa Roach Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Metal Alt Rock Hard Rock Nu Metal Papa Roach
2
1436
image for article Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 10, 2021
Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Hard Rock Rock Falling in Reverse
2
1370
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart