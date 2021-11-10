View all results for 'alt'
Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Live From The Unknown' with stacked lineup
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2021

Falling in Reverse have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Live From The Unknown, with a group of opening acts set to bring a diverse range of hardcore rock, metal, and punk with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at North American venues coast to coast from January into February. This weekend, FIR will perform at Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival.

When do Falling in Reverse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for Falling in Reverse fan club members, Citi cardholders, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FIR22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your headbanging on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jan 22
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jan 13
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jan 14
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jan 15
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jan 17
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 18
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jan 19
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 21
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
Jan 22
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Jan 24
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jan 25
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jan 26
Falling in Reverse, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Jan 28
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jan 29
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 30
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Feb 1
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 4
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Falling in Reverse on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Falling In Reverse Zumic artist page.

