Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Falling in Reverse have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Live From The Unknown, with a group of opening acts set to bring a diverse range of hardcore rock, metal, and punk with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at North American venues coast to coast from January into February. This weekend, FIR will perform at Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival.

When do Falling in Reverse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for Falling in Reverse fan club members, Citi cardholders, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FIR22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your headbanging on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

