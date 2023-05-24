Fantasia Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer Fantasia has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule with soul singer Joe opening as the warm up act. In 2013, the two released their only collaboration, the steamy "Love & Sex" from Joe's Doubleback: Evolution of R&B album.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from September into November. Later this week, Fantasia will tour along the West Coast. She also has festival performances on her calendar.

When do Fantasia 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fantasia All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fantasia on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Editor's note: This article was updated on May 24, 2023 at 11:32 am ET.