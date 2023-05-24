View all results for 'alt'
Fantasia Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ dates of live soul
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 24, 2023

Singer Fantasia has added 2023 tour dates to her schedule with soul singer Joe opening as the warm up act. In 2013, the two released their only collaboration, the steamy "Love & Sex" from Joe's Doubleback: Evolution of R&B album.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from September into November. Later this week, Fantasia will tour along the West Coast. She also has festival performances on her calendar.

When do Fantasia 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fantasia All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
Fantasia and Joe at Microsoft Theater
Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 27
Fantasia and Joe at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
May 28
Stone Soul at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 2
Capital Jazz Fest - Fantasia and Joe at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 16
Fantasia at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Louisville Funk Fest at Waterfront Park Louisville
Waterfront Park Louisville Louisville, KY
Jun 18
Fantasia and Joe at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Jun 23
Fantasia at Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center
Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center Fayetteville, NC
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Hampton Jazz Festival at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Jun 24
Fantasia and Joe at Florence Center
Florence Center Florence, SC
Jul 14
Fantasia and Joe at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Jul 15
Fantasia and Joe at Stockbridge Amphitheater
Stockbridge Amphitheater Stockbridge, GA
Jul 16
Fantasia and Joe at Stockbridge Amphitheater
Stockbridge Amphitheater Stockbridge, GA
Aug 31
to
Sep 4
Caribbean Fest at Barcelo Maya Riviera - Adults Only
Barcelo Maya Riviera - Adults Only Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
Sep 15
Fantasia and Joe at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Sep 16
Fantasia at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Fantasia at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 22
Fantasia and Joe at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
Fantasia and Joe at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 24
Fantasia and Joe at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 29
Fantasia and Joe at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Sep 30
Fantasia and Joe at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 6
Fantasia and Joe at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 7
Fantasia and Joe at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 21
Fantasia and Joe at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Nov 3
Fantasia and Joe at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Nov 4
Fantasia and Joe at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fantasia on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Fantasia's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on May 24, 2023 at 11:32 am ET.

