Fatboy Slim Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Fatboy Slim added tour dates to his schedule.
Billed as Y'all Are The Music, We're Just The DJ's, the new planned shows are set at venues across the UK in March of 2023. Closing out 2022, Fatboy Slim has festival performances and headlining shows in America, Europe, Argentina, and Chile.
When do Fatboy Slim 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Fatboy Slim All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Format Festival
Bentonville, AR
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Waterfront Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Pier 80 - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Enrique Tierno Galván Park
Esplugues de Llobregat, CT, Spain
Oct 14
MOB Complex
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 15
Thuishaven Festivalterrein
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 4
La Estacion
Villa Parque Síquiman, Córdoba, Argentina
Nov 5
Estadio GEBA
Comuna 14, CABA, Argentina
Nov 6
Espacio Riesco
Huechuraba, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 11
to
Nov 13
The Concourse Project
Austin, TX
Mar 2
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
O2 Academy Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 10
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 11
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Mar 18
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
