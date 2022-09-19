View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Fatboy Slim Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Festivals in the USA, concerts in South America, Europe, and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 19, 2022

This week, Fatboy Slim added tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Y'all Are The Music, We're Just The DJ's, the new planned shows are set at venues across the UK in March of 2023. Closing out 2022, Fatboy Slim has festival performances and headlining shows in America, Europe, Argentina, and Chile.

When do Fatboy Slim 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fatboy Slim All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Format Festival
Format Festival at Format Festival
Format Festival Bentonville, AR
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
CRSSD Festival
CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park San Diego, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Portola Festival
Portola Festival at Pier 80 - San Francisco
Pier 80 - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Brunch In The Park
Brunch In The Park at Enrique Tierno Galván Park
Enrique Tierno Galván Park Esplugues de Llobregat, CT, Spain
Oct 14
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at MOB Complex
MOB Complex Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 15
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Thuishaven Festivalterrein
Thuishaven Festivalterrein Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 4
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at La Estacion
La Estacion Villa Parque Síquiman, Córdoba, Argentina
Nov 5
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Estadio GEBA
Estadio GEBA Comuna 14, CABA, Argentina
Nov 6
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Espacio Riesco
Espacio Riesco Huechuraba, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nov 11
to
Nov 13
Seismic Dance Event
Seismic Dance Event at The Concourse Project
The Concourse Project Austin, TX
Mar 2
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Fatboy Slim on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Fatboy Slim's Zumic artist page.

1
144
artists
Fatboy Slim
genres
Electronic House Trip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Coachella 2014 Lineup Announced, OutKast, Arcade Fire, and Muse to Headline
January 9, 2014
Coachella 2014 Lineup Announced, OutKast, Arcade Fire, and Muse t...
News Americana Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock AlunaGeorge Arcade Fire Beck Blood Orange Bryan Ferry Cage The Elephant Chance The Rapper CHVRCHES Darkside Daughter Disclosure Dum Dum Girls Ellie Goulding Fatboy Slim Foster The People Foxygen Future Islands Grouplove HAIM Lorde MGMT Mogwai Motörhead Muse Nas Neko Case Neutral Milk Hotel OutKast Pet Shop Boys Pharrell Queens of the Stone Age Skrillex Sleigh Bells Solange Superchunk The Afghan Whigs The Head and The Heart The Replacements Ty Segall Warpaint Wye Oak
2
1344
image for article David Byrne to Throw Philippines Benefit Show in NYC, November 25th
November 18, 2013
David Byrne to Throw Philippines Benefit Show in NYC, November 25...
News Avant-Garde Broadway & Musicals David Byrne Fatboy Slim New York Manhattan, NY New York, NY
1
823
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart