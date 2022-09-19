Fatboy Slim Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Fatboy Slim added tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Y'all Are The Music, We're Just The DJ's, the new planned shows are set at venues across the UK in March of 2023. Closing out 2022, Fatboy Slim has festival performances and headlining shows in America, Europe, Argentina, and Chile.

When do Fatboy Slim 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for local venues / radio begin September 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Fatboy Slim on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

