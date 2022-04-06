Father John Misty Plans 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After very limited live performances during the past few years, Father John Misty is returning to the road. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates for North America and 2023 shows for Europe.
The North American leg is set to begin in late July and extend into early October with opening act Suki Waterhouse. The European dates are planned in February and March. Father John Misty is currently on tour in the UK and he has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months.
When do Father John Misty 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is CANFLUB. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Father John Misty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 14
Rainbow Room
New York, NY
Sep 22
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Seaside Park
Bridgeport, CT
Father John Misty All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 8
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Rough Trade East
England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
St Georges Bristol
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Rainbow Room
New York, NY
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Franklin County Fairgrounds
Greenfield, MA
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
Western Gateway Park
Des Moines, IA
Jul 31
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 3
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Aug 5
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 8
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 9
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Aug 11
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 12
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Aug 13
Orpheum Theater
New Orleans, LA
Aug 14
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Aug 18
Hollywood Forever
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 20
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Aug 23
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Aug 25
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Fort Worden
Port Townsend, WA
Aug 27
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Portland, OR
Sep 13
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
Pikeville, KY
Sep 16
Brown's Island
Richmond, VA
Sep 17
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Sep 19
The Riviera Theater
Charleston, SC
Sep 22
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 23
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Seaside Park
Bridgeport, CT
Sep 26
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 27
Roy Thomson Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 29
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 1
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 3
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 4
Clowes Memorial Hall
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 6
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 7
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
Atlanta, GA
Oct 8
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 25
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 2
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 3
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Mar 4
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 6
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Mar 7
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
Mar 9
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Father John Misty on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
On April 8, Father John Misty will release a new album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. Listen to the previously shared songs: "The Next 20th Century," "Goodbye Mr. Blue," "Q4," and "Funny Girl." For concert tickets and more, check out the Father John Misty Zumic artist page.