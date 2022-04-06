Father John Misty Plans 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After very limited live performances during the past few years, Father John Misty is returning to the road. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates for North America and 2023 shows for Europe.

The North American leg is set to begin in late July and extend into early October with opening act Suki Waterhouse. The European dates are planned in February and March. Father John Misty is currently on tour in the UK and he has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months.

When do Father John Misty 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CANFLUB. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Father John Misty All Tour Dates and Tickets

On April 8, Father John Misty will release a new album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. Listen to the previously shared songs: "The Next 20th Century," "Goodbye Mr. Blue," "Q4," and "Funny Girl." For concert tickets and more, check out the Father John Misty Zumic artist page.