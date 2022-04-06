View all results for 'alt'
Father John Misty Plans 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2022

After very limited live performances during the past few years, Father John Misty is returning to the road. This week, he announced 2022 tour dates for North America and 2023 shows for Europe.

The North American leg is set to begin in late July and extend into early October with opening act Suki Waterhouse. The European dates are planned in February and March. Father John Misty is currently on tour in the UK and he has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months.

When do Father John Misty 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CANFLUB. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Father John Misty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Father John Misty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
Father John Misty - Early and Late Show
Father John Misty - Early and Late Show at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Father John Misty -Early and Late Show
Father John Misty -Early and Late Show at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Father John Misty - Early and Late Show
Father John Misty - Early and Late Show at St Georges Bristol
St Georges Bristol Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Father John Misty -Early and Late Show
Father John Misty -Early and Late Show at Rainbow Room
Rainbow Room New York, NY
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Green River Festival
Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds Greenfield, MA
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
80/35 Music Festival
80/35 Music Festival at Western Gateway Park
Western Gateway Park Des Moines, IA
Jul 31
Father John Misty, The Colorado Symphony and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty, The Colorado Symphony and Suki Waterhouse at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 3
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 5
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 8
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 9
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Aug 11
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 12
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Aug 13
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Aug 14
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Aug 18
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Hollywood Forever
Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
Aug 20
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 23
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Aug 25
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
THING Music Festival
THING Music Festival at Fort Worden
Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA
Aug 27
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Sep 12
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 13
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Bourbon & Beyond
Bourbon & Beyond at Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
Eastern Kentucky Expo Center Pikeville, KY
Sep 16
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Sep 17
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 19
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Sep 20
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 22
Father John Misty, The New York Pops, and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty, The New York Pops, and Suki Waterhouse at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 23
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 26
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 27
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Roy Thomson Hall
Roy Thomson Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 29
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 1
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 3
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 4
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Clowes Memorial Hall
Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN
Oct 6
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 7
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets Atlanta, GA
Oct 8
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse
Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 25
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 28
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Mar 2
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 3
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 4
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 6
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 7
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Mar 9
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Father John Misty
Father John Misty at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Father John Misty on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

On April 8, Father John Misty will release a new album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. Listen to the previously shared songs: "The Next 20th Century," "Goodbye Mr. Blue," "Q4," and "Funny Girl." For concert tickets and more, check out the Father John Misty Zumic artist page.

Apr
13
Father John Misty -Early and Late Show
Rainbow Room New York, NY
Sep
22
Father John Misty, The New York Pops, and Suki Waterhouse
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
