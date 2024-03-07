View all results for 'alt'
Faye Webster Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2024

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony.

New shows are planned at North American theatres and music halls in September and October. Later this month, Faye heads out on tour across the USA, including a festival performance at Coachella. In May she plans to tour through Western Europe and the UK.

When do Faye Webster 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Faye Webster Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Faye Webster All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 26
Faye Webster and Upchuck at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 27
Faye Webster and Upchuck at North Beach Bandshell
North Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Mar 28
Faye Webster and Upchuck at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 30
Faye Webster and Upchuck at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 15
Faye Webster and Upchuck at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 17
Faye Webster and Upchuck at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 18
Faye Webster and Upchuck at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 8
Faye Webster and Benét at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
May 9
Faye Webster and Benét at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
May 11
Faye Webster and Benét at The Old Fruitmarket
The Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 12
Faye Webster and Benét at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Faye Webster and Benét at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 15
Faye Webster and Benét at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Faye Webster and Benét at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Faye Webster at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
May 18
Faye Webster and Benét at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Faye Webster and Benét at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 21
Faye Webster at Paradiso - Complex
Paradiso - Complex Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 23
Faye Webster and Benét at Store Vega
Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
May 24
Faye Webster at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
May 25
Faye Webster at Metropol Berlin
Metropol Berlin Berlin, BE, Germany
May 27
Faye Webster and Benét at Technikum
Technikum München, BY, Germany
May 28
Faye Webster and Benét at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
May 29
Faye Webster and Benét at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 11
Faye Webster and Benét at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 12
Faye Webster at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 22
Faye Webster and Julie at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jul 24
Faye Webster and Julie at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jul 26
Faye Webster and Julie at Dell Music Center
Dell Music Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 27
Faye Webster and Julie at The Stage at Suffolk Downs
The Stage at Suffolk Downs Boston, MA
Jul 29
Faye Webster and Julie at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 30
Faye Webster and Julie at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 4
Faye Webster and Benét at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 8
Faye Webster at The Refinery
The Refinery Charleston, SC
Sep 9
Faye Webster at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 13
Faye Webster at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Faye Webster at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Sep 19
Faye Webster at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 21
Faye Webster at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Sep 22
Faye Webster at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27
Faye Webster at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 29
Faye Webster at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 30
Faye Webster at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 1
Faye Webster at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 3
Faye Webster at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 4
Faye Webster at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Faye Webster on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Faye Webster's Zumic artist page.

