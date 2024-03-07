Faye Webster Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony.

New shows are planned at North American theatres and music halls in September and October. Later this month, Faye heads out on tour across the USA, including a festival performance at Coachella. In May she plans to tour through Western Europe and the UK.

When do Faye Webster 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Faye Webster All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Faye Webster on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Faye Webster's Zumic artist page.