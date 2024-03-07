Faye Webster Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony.
New shows are planned at North American theatres and music halls in September and October. Later this month, Faye heads out on tour across the USA, including a festival performance at Coachella. In May she plans to tour through Western Europe and the UK.
When do Faye Webster 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 26
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 27
North Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach, FL
Mar 28
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 17
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 18
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 8
The Button Factory
Dublin, Ireland
May 9
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
May 11
The Old Fruitmarket
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 12
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 15
KOKO
London, England, United Kingdom
May 16
KOKO
London, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Brighton Dome
Brighton, United Kingdom
May 18
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Le Botanique
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 21
Paradiso - Complex
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 23
Store Vega
Copenhagen, Denmark
May 24
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
May 25
Metropol Berlin
Berlin, BE, Germany
May 27
Technikum
München, BY, Germany
May 28
Gloria Theater
Köln, Germany
May 29
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
May 29
to
Jun 2
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 11
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Jun 12
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jul 22
Brown's Island
Richmond, VA
Jul 24
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Jul 26
Dell Music Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 27
The Stage at Suffolk Downs
Boston, MA
Jul 30
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Aug 4
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 8
The Refinery
Charleston, SC
Sep 9
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 13
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
JJ's Live
Fayetteville, AR
Sep 19
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Sep 21
Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Sep 22
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Sep 29
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Sep 30
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 1
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 3
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 4
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Faye Webster on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
