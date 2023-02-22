Feist Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Multitudes. The LP is scheduled for release on April 14.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in the USA in May. In July, Feist will also perform at the Halifax Jazz Festival in Nova Scotia.

When do Feist 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FEISTMULTITUDES. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Feist on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Feist shared a music video for the song "In Lightning." For more, check out Feist's Zumic artist page.