Feist Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Multitudes. The LP is scheduled for release on April 14.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in the USA in May. In July, Feist will also perform at the Halifax Jazz Festival in Nova Scotia.

When do Feist 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FEISTMULTITUDES. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feist Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 13
Feist
Feist at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Feist All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 2
Feist
Feist at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 3
Feist
Feist at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 5
Feist
Feist at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 6
Feist
Feist at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 7
Feist
Feist at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 9
Feist
Feist at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 10
Feist
Feist at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 12
Feist
Feist at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 15
Feist
Feist at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 17
Feist
Feist at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 18
Feist
Feist at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
Feist
Feist at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Mariposa Folk Festival
Mariposa Folk Festival at Tudhope Park
Tudhope Park Orillia, ON, Canada
Jul 11
to
Jul 16
Halifax Jazz Festival
Halifax Jazz Festival at Halifax, Nova Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Halifax, NS, Canada

We recommend following Feist on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Feist shared a music video for the song "In Lightning." For more, check out Feist's Zumic artist page.

