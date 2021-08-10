FINNEAS Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Finneas O'Connell is best known as a producer, instrumentalist, and songwriting partner of his sister, Billie Eilish. While Billie has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, O'Connell has emerged as a big-time artist himself under the name FINNEAS. With his first full-length album, Optimist, set for release later this year, he has announced 2021 tour dates.

Nineteen concerts are currently planned across North America, including a few festival sets. The non-festival concerts are scheduled to make stops at mid-sized venues from October into November. The 24-year-old has not yet released a full-length album, but his 2019 EP, Blood Harmony, included a couple of big hits and proved he could sing as well as play. The opening act on select dates will be marinelli, a one-man band that ranges from synthy pop to grungy rock.

When do FINNEAS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin August 12. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

