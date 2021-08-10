View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

FINNEAS Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Optimist" fall tour with marinelli
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 10, 2021

Finneas O'Connell is best known as a producer, instrumentalist, and songwriting partner of his sister, Billie Eilish. While Billie has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, O'Connell has emerged as a big-time artist himself under the name FINNEAS. With his first full-length album, Optimist, set for release later this year, he has announced 2021 tour dates.

Nineteen concerts are currently planned across North America, including a few festival sets. The non-festival concerts are scheduled to make stops at mid-sized venues from October into November. The 24-year-old has not yet released a full-length album, but his 2019 EP, Blood Harmony, included a couple of big hits and proved he could sing as well as play. The opening act on select dates will be marinelli, a one-man band that ranges from synthy pop to grungy rock.

When do FINNEAS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin August 12. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

FINNEAS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 16
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

FINNEAS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Sep 17
iHeartRadio Music Festival
iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 25
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 27
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 1
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 3
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 4
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 6
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Nov 10
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 12
FINNEAS
FINNEAS at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Athens, OH
Nov 13
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 14
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 16
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 18
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 20
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 21
FINNEAS and Marinelli
FINNEAS and Marinelli at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following FINNEAS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the FINNEAS Zumic artist page.

1
148
artists
FINNEAS
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist FINNEAS
FINNEAS
Nov
16
FINNEAS and Marinelli
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart