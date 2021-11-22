View all results for 'alt'
Fireboy DML Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist plans American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2021

Fireboy DML has been an artist to watch since his debut studio album — Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps — put him on the international map with the mega-hit "Jealous." His second album, 2020's Apollo, has continued that upward trajectory with a mix of African Pop, R&B, Dancehall, and Hip Hop.

This week, the Nigerian singer also known as Adedamola Adefolahan (or Damola for short) announced 2022 tour dates for North America. Thirteen shows are currently planned at intimate venues across the USA in February.

When do Fireboy DML 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Fan club member and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Fireboy DML Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 4
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Fireboy DML All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Feb 4
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 5
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 6
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 9
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 11
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The PourHouse
The PourHouse Minneapolis, MN
Feb 13
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 17
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 19
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Feb 23
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Feb 25
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Feb 27
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Feb 28
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA

We recommend following Fireboy DML on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Fireboy DML's Zumic artist page.

