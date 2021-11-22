Fireboy DML Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fireboy DML has been an artist to watch since his debut studio album — Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps — put him on the international map with the mega-hit "Jealous." His second album, 2020's Apollo, has continued that upward trajectory with a mix of African Pop, R&B, Dancehall, and Hip Hop.

This week, the Nigerian singer also known as Adedamola Adefolahan (or Damola for short) announced 2022 tour dates for North America. Thirteen shows are currently planned at intimate venues across the USA in February.

When do Fireboy DML 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Fan club member and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Fireboy DML All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Fireboy DML on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

