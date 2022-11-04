View all results for 'alt'
First Aid Kit Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40 concerts in the UK, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2022

First Aid Kit have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Palomino.

The newly planned North American concerts begin on the West Coast in May with opening act Hurray for the Riff Raff. In July, sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg will travel along the East Coast with Canadian folk rock group The Weather Station as the opener.

Next week, First Aid Kit have two intimate shows in the UK before going out on a headlining tour extending into December followed by a European tour in February.

When do First Aid Kit 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin November 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RideOffOnAPalomino. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

First Aid Kit All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Village Underground
Village Underground London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 30
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Dec 2
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at Eventim Olympia
Eventim Olympia Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke
First Aid Kit and Lola Kirke at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 8
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 5
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 7
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Casino De Paris
Casino De Paris Paris, France
Feb 8
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 9
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 11
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 12
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Royal Danish Theatre
Royal Danish Theatre København, Denmark
Feb 24
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Turun Messukeskus
Turun Messukeskus Turku, Finland
Feb 27
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 28
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 1
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Scandinavium
Scandinavium Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Mar 3
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
Mar 4
First Aid Kit
First Aid Kit at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 15
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 16
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 17
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 19
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 20
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 22
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 23
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Malkin Bowl
Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 24
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff
First Aid Kit and Hurray for the Riff Raff at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 12
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 14
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 15
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 16
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jul 18
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 20
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 22
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Jul 23
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station
First Aid Kit and The Weather Station at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

We recommend following First Aid Kit on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out First Aid Kit's Zumic artist page.

