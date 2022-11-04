First Aid Kit Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First Aid Kit have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Palomino.
The newly planned North American concerts begin on the West Coast in May with opening act Hurray for the Riff Raff. In July, sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg will travel along the East Coast with Canadian folk rock group The Weather Station as the opener.
Next week, First Aid Kit have two intimate shows in the UK before going out on a headlining tour extending into December followed by a European tour in February.
When do First Aid Kit 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin November 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is RideOffOnAPalomino. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
First Aid Kit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
First Aid Kit All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 7
Village Underground
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 30
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Dec 2
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
Eventim Olympia
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Feb 5
Gruenspan
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 7
Casino De Paris
Paris, France
Feb 8
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Feb 9
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 11
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 12
Royal Danish Theatre
København, Denmark
Feb 24
Turun Messukeskus
Turku, Finland
Feb 27
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Feb 28
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Mar 1
Scandinavium
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Mar 3
Malmö Arena
Malmö, Sweden
Mar 4
Avicii Arena
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 15
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 16
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
May 17
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
May 19
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
May 20
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
May 22
Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR
May 23
Malkin Bowl
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 24
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jul 12
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jul 15
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jul 20
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 22
Chicago, IL
Illinois, United States
Jul 23
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
We recommend following First Aid Kit on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out First Aid Kit's Zumic artist page.