First Aid Kit Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First Aid Kit have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Palomino.

The newly planned North American concerts begin on the West Coast in May with opening act Hurray for the Riff Raff. In July, sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg will travel along the East Coast with Canadian folk rock group The Weather Station as the opener.

Next week, First Aid Kit have two intimate shows in the UK before going out on a headlining tour extending into December followed by a European tour in February.

When do First Aid Kit 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin November 9. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RideOffOnAPalomino. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

