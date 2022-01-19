View all results for 'alt'
Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining summer shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2022

Two exciting bands are joining forces this summer: Fitz and The Tantrums will be co-headlining with St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The 2022 co-headlining tour dates will also feature opening acts on select concerts: soul rock band Seratones on the first leg of the tour and Nashville singer-songwriter Devon Gilfilian on the second leg.

The newly announced shows are set in June, with 17 performances set at large-scale venues across America. Previously, Fitz and The Tantrums announced two headlining shows in California and an appearance at the Innings Festival. St. Paul and The Broken Bones return to the road later this month with tour dates in Europe and North America.

Jun 11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Feb 25
Fitz and The Tantrums and The New Respects
Fitz and The Tantrums and The New Respects at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Feb 26
to
Feb 27
Innings Festival
Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Feb 26
Fitz and The Tantrums and The New Respects
Fitz and The Tantrums and The New Respects at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 1
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 3
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 5
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Meadow Event Park
The Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jun 7
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 8
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 10
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 12
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones at Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks
Levitt Pavilion at Steelstacks Bethlehem, PA
Jun 14
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC Canandaigua, NY
Jun 15
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 17
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Fraze Pavilion - Dayton
Fraze Pavilion - Dayton Kettering, OH
Jun 18
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 21
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Grinders KC Event Venue
Grinders KC Event Venue Kansas City, MO
Jun 23
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 24
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Water Works Park
Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jun 25
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
When do Fitz and the Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The St. Paul and The Broken Bones fan club presale password is LOVELETTER. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2021, Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael Fitzpatrick released a solo album titled Head Up High. Later this month, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will be releasing The Alien Coast, their first album since 2018. For more on Fitz and the Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones, check out their Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Fitz and The Tantrums
Fitz and The Tantrums
Jun
11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
image for artist St. Paul and The Broken Bones
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Mar
11
St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Thee Sacred Souls
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun
11
Fitz and The Tantrums, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Seratones
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
