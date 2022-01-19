Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two exciting bands are joining forces this summer: Fitz and The Tantrums will be co-headlining with St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The 2022 co-headlining tour dates will also feature opening acts on select concerts: soul rock band Seratones on the first leg of the tour and Nashville singer-songwriter Devon Gilfilian on the second leg.

The newly announced shows are set in June, with 17 performances set at large-scale venues across America. Previously, Fitz and The Tantrums announced two headlining shows in California and an appearance at the Innings Festival. St. Paul and The Broken Bones return to the road later this month with tour dates in Europe and North America.

Fitz and The Tantrums All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Fitz and the Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The St. Paul and The Broken Bones fan club presale password is LOVELETTER. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2021, Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael Fitzpatrick released a solo album titled Head Up High. Later this month, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will be releasing The Alien Coast, their first album since 2018. For more on Fitz and the Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones, check out their Zumic artist pages.