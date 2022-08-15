Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. With opening act Cory Marks, the artist lineup will deliver an interesting and eclectic mix of hard rock, metal, and country-styled music.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across America in November and December. Before then, Five Finger Death Punch are doing an American tour with Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods. Brantley Gilbert is currently on a headlining North American trek, extending into next month.

When do Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin August 16. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Five Finger Death Punch presale password is AfterLife. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

