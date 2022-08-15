View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows, Cory Marks opening
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 15, 2022

This week, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. With opening act Cory Marks, the artist lineup will deliver an interesting and eclectic mix of hard rock, metal, and country-styled music.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across America in November and December. Before then, Five Finger Death Punch are doing an American tour with Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods. Brantley Gilbert is currently on a headlining North American trek, extending into next month.

When do Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin August 16. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Five Finger Death Punch presale password is AfterLife. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Five Finger Death Punch Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Five Finger Death Punch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 23
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 24
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 27
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 1
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 2
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 6
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 18
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 21
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 23
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 24
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Sep 27
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 28
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Oct 1
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 4
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Oct 5
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Oct 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 8
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Nov 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Nov 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 16
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Nov 19
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Nov 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 22
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 25
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Nov 26
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Nov 29
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Dec 2
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Alliant Energy Center Coliseum
Alliant Energy Center Coliseum Madison, WI
Dec 3
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Dec 5
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Dec 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Dec 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Dec 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Dec 13
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Dec 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Dec 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert, and Cory Marks at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Zumic artist pages.

2
488
artists
Brantley Gilbert Five Finger Death Punch
genres
Alt Metal Country Country Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert
image for artist Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch
Sep
12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep
14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 12, 2022
Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Rock Five Finger Death Punch
2
2907
image for article Five Finger Death Punch Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 2, 2019
Five Finger Death Punch Add 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Rock Five Finger Death Punch
1
3265
image for article Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 10, 2019
Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Rock Bad Wolves Five Finger Death Punch Megadeth
1
1435
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart