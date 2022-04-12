Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Five Finger Death Punch have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The hard rockers return to touring Europe in June with Megadeth and are included in a number of festivals during the summer months. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues, with Megadeth joining select dates in addition to The HU and Fire From The Gods.

When do Five Finger Death Punch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for FFDP VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholders, Megadeth fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Five Finger Death Punch All Tour Dates and Tickets

This week, the band also shared "AfterLife," the title track from their upcoming new album. For concert tickets and more, check out the Five Finger Death Punch Zumic artist page.