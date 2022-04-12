View all results for 'alt'
Five Finger Death Punch Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA and Europe with Megadeth, The HU, Fire From The Gods
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 12, 2022
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Five Finger Death Punch have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The hard rockers return to touring Europe in June with Megadeth and are included in a number of festivals during the summer months. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues, with Megadeth joining select dates in addition to The HU and Fire From The Gods.

When do Five Finger Death Punch 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for FFDP VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholders, Megadeth fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Five Finger Death Punch Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Five Finger Death Punch All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 14
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 15
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Parkbühne Wuhlheide Berlin, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 18
to
Jul 17
U-Park Festival
U-Park Festival at Sky Family Park
Postponed
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 20
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jun 22
Prague Rocks: Metallica, Red Fang, Five Finger Death Punch, and more
Prague Rocks: Metallica, Red Fang, Five Finger Death Punch, and more at Letnany Airport
Letnany Airport Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock at Ekeberg
Ekeberg Oslo, Norway
Jun 24
Download Germany
Download Germany at Hockenheimring
Hockenheimring Hockenheim, BW, Germany
Jun 27
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at Göransson Arena
Göransson Arena Sandviken, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 28
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 29
Frauenfeld Rocks
Frauenfeld Rocks at Grosse Allmend
Grosse Allmend Büren an der Aare, BE, Switzerland
Jul 2
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at SRC Tašmajdan
SRC Tašmajdan Beograd, Serbia
Jul 5
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 6
Impact Festival
Impact Festival at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 8
to
Jul 16
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Luzhniki Stadium
Postponed
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Jul 10
to
Jul 17
U Park Festival
U Park Festival at Sky Family Park
Postponed
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 11
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
Jul 12
Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch at A2 Club
A2 Club Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Aug 19
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 23
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 24
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 27
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 1
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 2
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 6
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 9
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 17
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 18
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 20
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 21
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 23
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 24
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Sep 27
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 28
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 30
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Oct 1
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 4
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Oct 5
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Oct 7
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 8
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 10
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 12
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 14
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 15
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT

We recommend signing up for Five Finger Death Punch's free email newsletter and following them on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, the band also shared "AfterLife," the title track from their upcoming new album. For concert tickets and more, check out the Five Finger Death Punch Zumic artist page.

