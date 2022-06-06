FKJ Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

French musician Vincent Fenton — aka French Kiwi Juice, aka FKJ — has announced 2022 tour dates. This brings his total number of performances this year to 25 so far.

The newly planned shows are scheduled at venues in North America and Mexico in October and November. Before then FKJ will appear at a number of August music festivals in Hungary, Poland, France, and the UK.

When do FKJ 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members begins June 7. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On June 10, FKJ plans to release a new album titled V I N C E N T. Check out the new song "A Moment Of Mystery" featuring Toro y Moi. For more, check out FKJ's Zumic artist page.