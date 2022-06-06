View all results for 'alt'
FKJ Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, plus festivals in Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2022

French musician Vincent Fenton — aka French Kiwi Juice, aka FKJ — has announced 2022 tour dates. This brings his total number of performances this year to 25 so far.

The newly planned shows are scheduled at venues in North America and Mexico in October and November. Before then FKJ will appear at a number of August music festivals in Hungary, Poland, France, and the UK.

When do FKJ 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members begins June 7. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

FKJ Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

FKJ All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Fest Festival
Fest Festival at Chorzów Stadion Śląski
Chorzów Stadion Śląski Chorzów, śląskie, Poland
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Rock en Seine Music Festival
Rock en Seine Music Festival at Parc de Saint-Cloud
Parc de Saint-Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 25
All Points East Festival
All Points East Festival at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
FKJ
FKJ at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
FKJ
FKJ at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
FKJ
FKJ at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 11
FKJ
FKJ at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 13
FKJ
FKJ at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 14
FKJ
FKJ at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 16
FKJ
FKJ at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 18
FKJ
FKJ at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 19
FKJ
FKJ at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
FKJ
FKJ at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
FKJ
FKJ at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 23
FKJ
FKJ at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Oct 27
FKJ
FKJ at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 30
FKJ
FKJ at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
FKJ
FKJ at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Nov 3
FKJ
FKJ at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Nov 7
FKJ
FKJ at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Nov 8
FKJ
FKJ at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 9
FKJ
FKJ at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 11
FKJ
FKJ at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
Nov 12
FKJ
FKJ at Auditorio BlackBerry
Auditorio BlackBerry Mexico City, Mexico

We recommend following FKJ on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On June 10, FKJ plans to release a new album titled V I N C E N T. Check out the new song "A Moment Of Mystery" featuring Toro y Moi. For more, check out FKJ's Zumic artist page.

FKJ
Electronic House rhythm and blues
FKJ
