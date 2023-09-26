Flatland Cavalry Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country group Flatland Cavalry added some tour dates.

A total of six new shows have been announced in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and New York City from 2023 into 2024. The group are currently on tour in the USA with headlining shows and festival sets. In addition, Flatland Cavalry will open for Parker McCollum on two West Coast concerts in October.

When do Flatland Cavalry 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Flatland Cavalry on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

