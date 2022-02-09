View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Fleet Foxes Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Shore Tour' in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2022

After a four year break from touring, Fleet Foxes are getting back on the road. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates.

Billed as the Shore Tour, the newly announced shows will traverse North America from June into August, making stops at venues from coast to coast. After that, the band tours through the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany from August into September. Fleet Foxes also have a handful of festival appearances scheduled.

When do Fleet Foxes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Fleet Foxes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Fleet Foxes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 27
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jun 28
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 1
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 2
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 3
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jul 5
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jul 8
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 9
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 10
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 12
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jul 15
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 29
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 30
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Aug 2
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Aug 3
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 5
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 6
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 10
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 12
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 13
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 26
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 28
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Collins Barracks
Collins Barracks Dublin, Ireland
Aug 30
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 1
to
Sep 4
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
Larmer Tree Gardens Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Sep 6
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Sep 7
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Sep 9
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 10
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Sep 11
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany

We recommend following Fleet Foxes on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 1, the band will release a book titled 'Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes.' For more, check out the Fleet Foxes Zumic artist page.

2
302
artists
Fleet Foxes
genres
Alt Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes
Aug
12
Fleet Foxes
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Fleet Foxes Add 2017 North American Tour Dates with Beach House: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 5, 2017
Fleet Foxes Add 2017 North American Tour Dates with Beach House: ...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Beach House Fleet Foxes Austin, TX Brooklyn, New York Chicago, IL Columbia, MD Dallas, TX Detroit, MI Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Morrison, CO Newport, RI Omaha, NE Philadelphia, PA Portland, ME Reno, NV San Diego, CA Santa Barbara, CA Seattle, WA St. Paul, MN Toronto, ON Troutdale Tucson, AZ Vancouver, BC
1
1560
image for article The Gene Clark No Other Band at Music Hall of Williamsburg 1.16.2014 [YouTube Full Performance Video]
April 28, 2014
The Gene Clark No Other Band at Music Hall of Williamsburg 1.16.2...
Music Classic Rock Folk Folk Rock Psychedelic Rock Beach House Fleet Foxes Grizzly Bear Lower Dens Wye Oak Baltimore, MD Brooklyn, NY Live Performance (Video) Long Video Maryland Missouri New York, NY Fairport Convention Gene Clark The Byrds The Walkmen
1
1096
image for article "Corduroy" - Robin Pecknold, Daniel Rossen & Neal Morgan [Jimmy Fallon Video]
October 23, 2013
"Corduroy" - Robin Pecknold, Daniel Rossen & Neal Morgan [Jimmy F...
Music Alt Rock Indie Rock Eddie Vedder Fleet Foxes Grizzly Bear Pearl Jam California Live Performance (Video) Los Angeles, CA Manhattan, NY New York, NY Seattle, WA Video Washington
1
971
Back to top
seating chart