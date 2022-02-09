Fleet Foxes Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a four year break from touring, Fleet Foxes are getting back on the road. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates.

Billed as the Shore Tour, the newly announced shows will traverse North America from June into August, making stops at venues from coast to coast. After that, the band tours through the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany from August into September. Fleet Foxes also have a handful of festival appearances scheduled.

When do Fleet Foxes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Fleet Foxes on their social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 1, the band will release a book titled 'Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes.' For more, check out the Fleet Foxes Zumic artist page.