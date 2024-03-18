Fletcher Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop singer Fletcher added 2024 tour dates.

After the release of her upcoming album, In Search Of The Antidote — scheduled for release on March 22, new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Beaches, Slayyyter, and / or Maude Latour. Fletcher is currently on tour in Brazil before heading over to Europe.

When do Fletcher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. American Express / Citi / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, 412800 for Citi, and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fletcher on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the In Search Of The Antitode advance singles "Lead Me On" and "Doing Better" and for more, check out Fletcher's Zumic artist page.