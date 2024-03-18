View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Fletcher Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows around the world, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2024

Pop singer Fletcher added 2024 tour dates.

After the release of her upcoming album, In Search Of The Antidote — scheduled for release on March 22, new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Beaches, Slayyyter, and / or Maude Latour. Fletcher is currently on tour in Brazil before heading over to Europe.

When do Fletcher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. American Express / Citi / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, 412800 for Citi, and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fletcher Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 1
Fletcher at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 2
Fletcher at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 21
Fletcher, The Beaches, and Maude Latour at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Fletcher All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Fletcher at Cine Joia
Cine Joia São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 1
Fletcher at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 3
Fletcher at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Apr 4
Fletcher at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Apr 7
Fletcher at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Apr 9
Fletcher at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 10
Fletcher at Paradiso - Complex
Paradiso - Complex Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 11
Fletcher at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 13
Fletcher at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 15
Fletcher at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 16
Fletcher at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Apr 18
Fletcher at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Apr 20
Fletcher at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Apr 21
Fletcher and ARXX at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
Apr 22
Fletcher at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Apr 24
Fletcher and ARXX at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Apr 25
Fletcher at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 27
Fletcher at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Apr 28
Fletcher at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 29
Fletcher at LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
May 1
Fletcher at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Fletcher at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Fletcher at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 9
Fletcher at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Fletcher at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Fletcher at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Fletcher at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 15
Fletcher and ARXX at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
May 16
Fletcher and ARXX at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Fletcher at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 16
Fletcher at Metro City
Metro City Northbridge, WA, Australia
Jul 18
Fletcher at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Splendour in the Grass at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 23
Fletcher at Festival Hall Melbourne
Festival Hall Melbourne West Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 26
Fletcher at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Jul 28
Fletcher at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 12
Fletcher and Maude Latour at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 14
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 15
Fletcher and Maude Latour at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 17
Fletcher and Maude Latour at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
Fletcher and Maude Latour at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 19
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 27
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 2
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 3
Fletcher and Maude Latour at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Oct 6
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 7
Fletcher and Maude Latour at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 9
Fletcher, Slayyyter, and Maude Latour at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fletcher on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the In Search Of The Antitode advance singles "Lead Me On" and "Doing Better" and for more, check out Fletcher's Zumic artist page.

Sep
21
Fletcher, The Beaches, and Maude Latour
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
