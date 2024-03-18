Fletcher Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop singer Fletcher added 2024 tour dates.
After the release of her upcoming album, In Search Of The Antidote — scheduled for release on March 22, new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Beaches, Slayyyter, and / or Maude Latour. Fletcher is currently on tour in Brazil before heading over to Europe.
When do Fletcher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. American Express / Citi / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, 412800 for Citi, and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Fletcher Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 1
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 2
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 21
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Fletcher All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 20
Cine Joia
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 1
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 4
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Apr 7
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Apr 9
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 10
Paradiso - Complex
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 11
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 13
Edel-optics.de Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 15
Münchenbryggeriet
Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 16
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Apr 18
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Apr 20
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
Backstage Halle
München, BY, Germany
Apr 25
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 27
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Apr 28
Vorst National/Forest National
Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 29
LA SEINE MUSICALE - GRANDE SEINE
Boulogne-Billancourt, Île-de-France, France
May 1
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 2
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 9
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 10
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 15
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
May 16
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 1
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 2
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 29
BMO Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 16
Metro City
Northbridge, WA, Australia
Jul 18
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
North Byron Parklands
Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 23
Festival Hall Melbourne
West Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 26
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Jul 28
Auckland Town Hall
Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 12
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 14
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Sep 15
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 17
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Sep 21
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 27
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Oct 2
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Oct 3
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Oct 6
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 9
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Fletcher on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the In Search Of The Antitode advance singles "Lead Me On" and "Doing Better" and for more, check out Fletcher's Zumic artist page.