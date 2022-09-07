View all results for 'alt'
Flo Milli Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' shows with Monaleo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2022

Rising rap artist Flo Milli has announced 2022 tour dates

Billed as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the opening performer will be another female rapper, Monaleo. Seventeen headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in October and November. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Flo Milli 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GJWHF. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Flo Milli Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Flo Milli All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 18
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 26
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Oct 28
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 29
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at The Axis Club
The Axis Club Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 31
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Nov 1
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Avondale Music Hall
Avondale Music Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 2
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Nov 4
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 5
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Nov 8
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Nov 9
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 11
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at Starline Social Club
Starline Social Club Oakland, CA
Nov 15
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 16
Flo Milli and Monaleo
Flo Milli and Monaleo at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

We recommend following Flo Milli on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Flo Milli gained national attention when two of her tracks, "Beef FloMix" and "In the Party," became popular on TikTok in 2019. Earlier this year, Flo released her debut studio album titled You Still Here, Ho? Watch the music video for "Big Steppa." For more, check out Flo Milli's Zumic artist page.

Flo Milli
