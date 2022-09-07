Flo Milli Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising rap artist Flo Milli has announced 2022 tour dates

Billed as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the opening performer will be another female rapper, Monaleo. Seventeen headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in October and November. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Flo Milli 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GJWHF. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Flo Milli on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Flo Milli gained national attention when two of her tracks, "Beef FloMix" and "In the Party," became popular on TikTok in 2019. Earlier this year, Flo released her debut studio album titled You Still Here, Ho? Watch the music video for "Big Steppa." For more, check out Flo Milli's Zumic artist page.