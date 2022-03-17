Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Celtic punk rockers Flogging Molly have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from June into September at mid-sized venues across America. Rounding out the bill will be an eclectic mix, featuring The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints. Flogging Molly are currently on a headlining tour that will end in Florida with the band hosting their Salty Dog Cruise. In July, the band heads over to Europe for concerts and festival appearances.

Flogging Molly All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Flogging Molly 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your punk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Flogging Molly and The Interrupters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

