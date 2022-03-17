View all results for 'alt'
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with openers Tiger Army and The Skints
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 17, 2022

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Celtic punk rockers Flogging Molly have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from June into September at mid-sized venues across America. Rounding out the bill will be an eclectic mix, featuring The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints. Flogging Molly are currently on a headlining tour that will end in Florida with the band hosting their Salty Dog Cruise. In July, the band heads over to Europe for concerts and festival appearances.

Jun 30
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 3
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Mar 20
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Mar 22
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Mar 23
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Mar 25
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 26
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS
Flogging Molly, RUSSKAJA, and VANDOLIERS at Discovery Ventura
Discovery Ventura Ventura, CA
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Jun 7
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 8
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Jun 10
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 11
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 12
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 14
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 15
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 17
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 18
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 19
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 21
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 22
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 24
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 26
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 28
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 30
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, The Skints, and Tiger Army at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 1
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 2
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 3
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Restless Summer
Restless Summer at Entenfang
Entenfang Torgau, SN, Germany
Jul 18
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, Poland
Jul 19
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Kwadrat
Kwadrat Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Deichbrand Festival
Deichbrand Festival at Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz
Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz Cuxhaven, Germany
Jul 21
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Hohentwiel
Hohentwiel Singen (Hohentwiel), BW, Germany
Jul 25
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Arena Open Air
Arena Open Air Wien, Austria
Jul 26
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Arena Open Air
Arena Open Air Wien, Austria
Jul 27
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Tsunami Xixón
Tsunami Xixón at Laboral Theatre
Laboral Theatre Gijón, Asturias, Spain
Jul 30
to
Jul 31
Barna 'N' Roll 2022
Barna 'N' Roll 2022 at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Aug 2
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 3
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Aug 5
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Punk Rock Holiday
Punk Rock Holiday at Punk Rock Holiday
Punk Rock Holiday Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Open Flair Festival
Open Flair Festival at Open Flair Festival
Open Flair Festival Eschwege, HE, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Taubertal Festival 2022
Taubertal Festival 2022 at Taubertal Festival
Taubertal Festival Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Bayfest Festival
Bayfest Festival at Bellaria - Igea Marina
Bellaria - Igea Marina Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Aug 16
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 17
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 18
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Beautiful Days Festival
Beautiful Days Festival at Escot Park
Escot Park Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Aug 20
Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Sep 9
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 10
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 11
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 13
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 14
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 16
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Sep 17
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 21
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints
Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, and The Skints at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
When do Flogging Molly 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your punk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Flogging Molly and The Interrupters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Zumic artist pages.

