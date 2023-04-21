Flogging Molly Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celtic punks Flogging Molly have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts for the new dates will be The Bronx and another guest to be announced at a later time. In May, Flogging Molly have headlining shows and festival performances across Europe.

