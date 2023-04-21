View all results for 'alt'
Flogging Molly Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2023

Celtic punks Flogging Molly have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts for the new dates will be The Bronx and another guest to be announced at a later time. In May, Flogging Molly have headlining shows and festival performances across Europe.

Flogging Molly Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 19
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Flogging Molly All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
Flogging Molly at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 28
Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Flogging Molly at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Sbam Fest at Pichlinger See
Pichlinger See Linz, Upper Austria, Austria
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe
Jun 6
Flogging Molly at Burghof Lörrach GmbH
Burghof Lörrach GmbH Lörrach, BW, Germany
Jun 7
to
Aug 10
Caribana Festival at Caribana Festival
Caribana Festival Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jun 9
Flogging Molly at Tvornica Kulture
Tvornica Kulture Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 11
Flogging Molly at institut za ispitivanje materijala Srbije
institut za ispitivanje materijala Srbije Beograd, Serbia
Jun 12
Flogging Molly at Quantic Club
Quantic Club București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 14
Flogging Molly at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 18
Flogging Molly at Artefact La Laiterie
Artefact La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Jun 19
Flogging Molly at Factory Magdeburg
Factory Magdeburg Magdeburg, SA, Germany
Jun 20
Flogging Molly at M.A.U. Club
M.A.U. Club Rostock, MV, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Jera On Air at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 25
Flogging Molly at Rivierenhof
Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 26
Flogging Molly at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Aug 17
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 18
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 19
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Aug 20
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Aug 22
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 23
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre
Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre Palmer, AK
Aug 27
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Aug 29
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 30
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Sep 1
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Sep 2
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 3
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Tioga Sequoia Brewery
Tioga Sequoia Brewery Fresno, CA
Sep 5
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 6
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 8
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 9
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 10
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 12
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 13
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Surf Ballroom
Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, IA
Sep 15
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Sep 16
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 23
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 26
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 27
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 29
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 30
Flogging Molly and The Bronx at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 8
to
Nov 13
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
When do Flogging Molly 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Flogging Molly on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Flogging Molly Zumic artist page.

